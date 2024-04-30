PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the leading global healthcare marketing platform building unprecedented programmatic solutions for HCP marketing, today announced the launch of Co-Pay Spark at the Asembia 2024 conference in Las Vegas– a ground-breaking solution designed to enhance patient affordability and medication adherence by reaching the most influential stakeholder in Healthcare – The Healthcare Professional, who lacks awareness of Patient affordability programs. Co-Pay Spark empowers HCPs to ignite awareness of and access to assistance programs for the patients who need them most, ultimately leading to improved adherence and better health outcomes.

Doceree Elevates Healthcare Affordability Technology with Co-Pay Spark Launch at Asembia 2024

Today, the industry faces a critical issue in healthcare, where 1 in 4 Americans struggle to afford their medications, while less than 10% of assistance programs are utilized. Co-Pay Spark empowers HCPs to provide easy access to manufacturer coupons, e-vouchers, and assistance programs offered by pharmaceutical brands. Doceree's solution sparks conversations between HCPs and patients through assistance eligibility messaging triggered in real time at points of prescription and dispense. Leveraging advanced patented technology and real-time benefits check (RTBC) integrations, Co-Pay Spark uses messaging to HCPs within eRx platforms to bridge the patient affordability gap, significantly reducing the burden of prescription costs and lowering abandonment rates.

"The launch of Co-Pay Spark marks a significant milestone in our mission to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for patients," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. "Our integrated, platform-agnostic technology connects HCPs to treatment-specific and patient-personalized affordability solutions, not only benefitting patients but also empowering healthcare providers to enhance awareness and utilization of patient affordability programs."

Doceree's Co-Pay Spark is designed to notify prescribers and pharmacists of available manufacturer offsets when prescribing and dispensing medications, ensuring that patients have access to affordable medications and can stay compliant with their treatment plans. Leveraging advanced patented technology, Co-Pay Spark delivers messaging that is personalized while remaining fully HIPAA-compliant.

Key features and benefits of Co-Pay Spark include:

Increased awareness and utilization of patient affordability programs among HCPs

Seamless delivery of manufacturer offsets with the prescription

Messaging enhanced with RTBC information personalized to the patient

Reduced drug costs for patients through manufacturer coupons, e-vouchers, and assistance programs

Improved medication adherence and better patient outcomes

Doceree invites attendees of Asembia 2024 to visit their booth to learn more about Co-Pay Spark and explore how it can transform patient affordability in healthcare. For more information about this innovative solution by Doceree, visit https://doceree.com/us/for-lifescience-brands.

About Doceree:

Doceree is a leading global platform dedicated to revolutionizing HCP programmatic messaging with cutting-edge, proprietary data tools. By fostering direct messaging between life sciences brands and HCPs, Doceree enables the delivery of personalized communications through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point of care platforms. The result is transparent marketing campaign metrics and personalized messaging at scale. To explore how Doceree can transform your healthcare communication. Learn more at www.doceree.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401283/Spark_Co_Pay.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758952/Doceree_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Doceree Inc.