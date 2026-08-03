The qualification puts co-pay assistance, drug education, and clinical trial eligibility inside the prescribing moment, and makes Spark available to US health systems through Mayo Clinic Platform.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today announced that Spark, its point-of-care application, is now a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform. The qualification makes Spark available for deployment across the health systems in Mayo Clinic Platform's provider network.

Doceree Expands Access to Spark

For most patients, whether a prescription ever gets filled is decided long before they reach the pharmacy. It is decided in the exam room, the moment a physician settles on a therapy. The problem is that affordability rarely enters the conversation there. It shows up later, at the pharmacy counter as sticker shock, or through co-pay cards and enrollment forms that sit well outside the visit. And when the cost comes as a surprise, patients walk away from medicines their physicians meant for them to have.

Spark closes that gap by putting affordability where the decision actually happens. Built as a SMART on FHIR application, it runs inside the physician's existing EHR with read-only clinical access and a privacy-safe design that is HIPAA-compliant from the ground up, reaching credentialed, verified physicians at the point of care. As the physician writes the script, Spark surfaces the relevant co-pay programs and eligibility right alongside the clinical choice — so cost becomes part of the prescribing decision rather than a surprise at the counter — and brings drug information and clinical trial options into the same moment. Making affordability visible while the therapy is still being chosen is what helps prevent the cost-driven abandonment that loses patients before treatment starts.

Harshit Jain, M.D, Founder and Global CEO of Doceree, said, "Spark went through the process of qualifying as a solution on Mayo Clinic Platform, which means that our compliance, our workflow integration, and our patient-privacy safeguards have already been pressure-tested at the highest bar."

Mayo Clinic Platform Solutions Studio program supports digital health solutions developers with the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to bring digital solutions into real-world clinical and administrative workflows. The program evaluates each solution for intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, providing transparency and credibility, and enabling the adoption of transformative health technologies.

"Mayo Clinic Platform is committed to advancing solutions that address the complexities of modern healthcare," said Steve Bethke, Vice President of Solution Developer Market at Mayo Clinic Platform. "Once qualified, solutions are deployment-ready for integration into care delivery environments and are featured in the Mayo Clinic Platform Solutions Catalog."

About Doceree

Doceree is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey — from physician awareness to prescription and patient fill to refill. Learn more at doceree.com.

Mayo Clinic does not endorse or warrant the third-party products or services made available through Mayo Clinic Platform, including their functionality, quality, or performance. Mayo Clinic expressly disclaims any express or implied warranties on such third-party products or services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, quality, accuracy, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement. All use of these third-party products or services, including applicable rights or remedies, are governed by separate terms with the applicable third-party developers or providers.

SOURCE Doceree