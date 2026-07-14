General AI is built to be right about everything. Semmelweis is built to be right about the next prescription. The first-generation model is the intelligence layer beneath Daily Command and the Doceree product suite — and the first in a series named for the unsung pioneers of medicine.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today unveiled Semmelweis, its pharma-specific reasoning and orchestration model — the intelligence layer beneath Daily Command, the commercial operating system for pharma launched separately today, and the broader Doceree suite. Where general-purpose models understand the open web, Semmelweis is grounded in the signals that govern prescribing — clinical context, treatment pathways, and care behavior — and reads prescribing intent in real time through Clinical Intent Signals (CIS).

Doceree Unveils Semmelweis: The First AI Model Purpose-Built for Pharma Commercialization

A name that carries a lesson

In the 1840s, the Hungarian physician Ignaz Semmelweis discovered that a simple act — doctors washing their hands — dramatically reduced deaths among mothers in childbirth, years before germ theory could explain why. He had the evidence, but the medical establishment rejected him; he was dismissed and ridiculed in his own lifetime, and vindicated only after his death as a founder of infection control.

Doceree chose the name deliberately: Semmelweis saw the signal before the industry was ready to believe it — precisely what the model is built to do. It is a first-generation model, and the first in a series named for the unsung pioneers of medicine.

"We could have shipped a feature and moved on," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "We named it instead, because the lesson matters. Semmelweis saw the truth before medicine was ready for it. Our model is built to see the signal early — and to act on it only within the guardrails this industry rightly demands. It is the first model we have named. It will not be the last."

Inside the model

Semmelweis does not compete with frontier models; it is built on them. The model draws on frontier systems for language and reasoning, then surrounds them with a proprietary architecture no general-purpose model can replicate:

Proprietary clinical grounding. Semmelweis reasons over deterministic clinical context — the ESPYIAN identity graph of more than six million verified HCPs, live Clinical Intent Signals, and 185+ direct EHR integrations — so it knows where a physician stands in a treatment decision instead of guessing from demographics.

A compliance-bounded action space. The model never touches patient data. It works only on de-identified, HCP-level context and can recommend only actions that already sit within medical, legal, and regulatory guidelines — advisory, human-approved, auditable, MLR-ready by design.

A closed measurement loop. Each outcome the model observes informs its next recommendation, so its precision improves with every campaign.

Why a general model can't

The defensibility has never resided in the base model — frontier weights are licensed, and they commoditize by the quarter. The advantage lies in everything built around them, and it strengthens with use. Semmelweis distinguishes between a physician researching a therapy and one about to prescribe it — a distinction no open-web model can make. It treats privacy and regulation not as limitations but as the operating platform itself, which is what lets it be specific where a general model stays generic. And it sits above the DSPs, networks, and channels, orchestrating across them rather than working inside any one — the altitude that makes Daily Command an operating system rather than a point solution.

One model, the entire suite

Semmelweis provides the intelligence; Doceree's products are where it is applied. It is the reasoning engine behind Daily Command, standing in the same relationship to it that a foundation model holds to the application built on it. It reasons across the Clinical Intent Suite, where CIS detects clinical intent as it forms. It extends into RepTwin's AI field agents, into Co-pay.com at the point of fill, and across every channel in the Doceree Marketplace. Across all of it, the model optimizes toward the filled — and refilled — prescription, the outcome that actually advances a therapy, rather than stopping at the impression or the claim.

"Our clients never see the model, they see what it makes possible," said Kamya Elawadhi, Co-Founder & President of Doceree. "Recommendations that arrive grounded in clinical context, human-approved, and ready for MLR, built for the way pharma actually works, not adapted to it. And because one model runs beneath every Doceree product, that standard follows our clients everywhere they work with us."

Availability

Semmelweis is in production today beneath Daily Command and the Doceree suite. Daily Command onboarding is open at doceree.com/daily-command.

About Doceree

Doceree is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey — from physician awareness to prescription and patient fill to refill. Learn more at doceree.com.

SOURCE Doceree