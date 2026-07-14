Daily Command's Analytics Workbench opens the Closed Loop Measurement foundation to a brand's own data — first-party, access, claims, and outcome signals, brought in through secure connectors, partner integrations, or Doceree-built clean rooms — with Semmelweis reasoning across the combined view.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first operating system for healthcare marketing, today launched the Analytics Workbench, the open measurement layer of Daily Command. Earlier this month, Doceree closed the measurement loop across nine HCP channels — Investment, Reach, Performance, and Outcome, read through one clinical signal. The Workbench opens that foundation to what no platform can see from the inside: a brand's own data.

Doceree Launches the Analytics Workbench: Closed Loop Measurement Without the Closed System

Through the Workbench, manufacturers and agencies combine their first-party data with campaign exposure, clinical intent, HCP identity, access, claims, and outcome signals in a permissioned, privacy-safe environment, then query that combined view to understand what is working, where it is working, and what should happen next.

Measurement you operate

The Closed Loop Measurement framework reads every channel on the same stages; the Workbench is where teams interrogate it. Which audiences are showing rising intent. Which channels are influencing prescribing behavior. Where access friction is slowing conversion. Which interventions are most likely to improve the next commercial action. Semmelweis — Doceree's pharma-specific reasoning and orchestration model — reasons across the environment, moving teams from static dashboards to guided analysis, scenario planning, and faster optimization.

"Earlier this month we closed the measurement loop — every HCP channel, one clinical signal, one language from spend to script," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "The Workbench is the second half of that promise, and it is the half measurement vendors never deliver: the loop is closed, but the system is open. A brand's truth doesn't live inside any one platform — ours included. Now it doesn't have to."

Your infrastructure or ours

For clients that already have data infrastructure, the Workbench connects into it through secure connectors and partner integrations. For clients that need a compliant environment built around them, Doceree stands up a clean room and analytics layer tailored to their data, partners, and measurement needs. In both cases, the goal is the same: a governed way to connect signal, activation, and outcome measurement across the commercialization journey.

"We refuse to make clients choose between our intelligence and their infrastructure," said Kamya Elawadhi, Co-Founder & President of Doceree. "Bring your data, keep your partners, keep your clean rooms — the Workbench meets your stack where it is. What teams get is the thing this industry has never had: their own data and ours answering the same question, in the same place."

Built for the questions measurement rarely answers

That same foundation supports closed-loop campaign analytics, audience quality analysis, and incrementality studies. In an industry where measurement cycles often take months, the Workbench compresses the path from data to decision.

About Doceree

Doceree is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey — from physician awareness to prescription and patient fill to refill. Learn more at doceree.com.

SOURCE Doceree