One verified clinical event, three stakeholders reached in order: the patient, the physician, and the pharmacist.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree today launched Care Sequence, the first point-of-care offering to activate a brand across all moments of a patient encounter, from the waiting room to the pharmacy fill, on a single verified clinical signal. One coded clinical event triggers coordinated messaging to the patient, the physician, and the pharmacist, and the encounter is priced once per qualified visit rather than per touch.

Doceree Launches Care Sequence, Activating One Clinical Signal Across All Moments of Care, From the Waiting Room to the Pharmacy Counter

Point of care has always been sold as a placement. In practice it is a sequence of moments. A prescribing and fulfillment decision passes through multiple moments and three people, beginning with the patient in the waiting room and ending with the pharmacist at the counter. Brands are measured on prescriptions written, filled, and refilled, yet a single point-of-care buy has only ever reached one moment in that sequence.

Care Sequence covers all, activated by the same clinical event. The sequence begins on a scheduling or check-in event and continues as confirmed ICD-10, CPT, or NDC codes are entered at the source. From there the brand fires across the encounter in real time and in order:

Waiting room. DOOH powered by clinical intent signals, before the visit begins. Consultation. Point-of-care display and workflow messaging as the decision context takes shape. Physician query. In-Workflow Conversation Ads, inside the EHR when a physician asks the AI assistant mid-consult. Prescription. POC Triggers, at the exact point of prescribing. Follow-up. Trigger Email to the verified NPI, keyed to what the physician just did. Post-visit decision. Patient Inbox Messaging, in the portal where patients manage their care. Fill and refill. Point of Dispense, inside the pharmacy management system.

Every activation runs on approved business-rule logic against verified identity. The trigger fires on a clinical rule, not on a patient record, and no protected health information leaves the source system.

"For 20 years, healthcare marketing has been built around the moment a prescription is written, because that was the only moment anyone could reach," said Harshit Jain, MD, founder and Global CEO of Doceree. "Everything after it, the follow-up, the patient's decision to fill, the pharmacist at the counter, happened where no brand could reach. Care Sequence changes that. A prescription written is not a prescription filled, and now a brand can be there for both."

The moment at the counter

Point of Dispense is the newest moment in the sequence and the closest to the commercial outcome. It launches with Care Sequence and is also available on its own. When a script reaches the pharmacy, the pharmacist processes it in the pharmacy management system, the last point at which brand value is either reinforced or lost to a switch. Point of Dispense places the brand inside that workflow, triggered on the live NDC as that specific script is processed. Manufacturers have reached patients at the shelf and sent adherence and access messages through pharmacy systems for years, but reaching the pharmacist in workflow, on the live NDC, at the moment of processing has not previously existed as a media placement. All Point of Dispense messaging is compliance-reviewed before it goes live.

One price for the encounter

Care Sequence is priced on a cost-per-sequence basis, charged once per qualified clinical visit rather than per touch. A coded clinical event qualifies the visit, and one price covers all three stakeholders across the encounter, replacing the separate line items and separate reports each moment has required until now. Any single moment remains available individually on a CPM basis.

Care Sequence runs across Doceree's 185+ direct EHR and health-system integrations and 40,000+ pharmacies in the United States, and reports through closed-loop measurement that ties media to real-time prescribing across NRx, TRx, and NBRx, with weekly physician-level data. It is available now to brands and agencies in the United States.

To learn more, visit Point-of-Care Advertising for Pharma | Care Sequence by Doceree

About Doceree

Doceree is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey, from physician awareness through prescription, fill, and refill. Learn more at doceree.com.

SOURCE Doceree