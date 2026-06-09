Pilot data shows 38% faster HCP stage progression, 27% lift in contextual engagement, and 21% media efficiency gains; product to be generally available via the Daily Command Marketplace when the platform debuts publicly on July 14, 2026

SHORT HILLS, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing – unifying the prescription journey from physician awareness to fill on a single platform -- today launched Clinical Intent Signals (CIS), the industry's first commercially available intelligence layer purpose-built to detect, interpret, and activate real-time clinical intent across omnichannel healthcare marketing campaigns. CIS will be made available to the market through the Daily Command Marketplace on July 14, 2026, coinciding with the public launch of Daily Command, Doceree's command surface for healthcare marketers.

Doceree Launches Clinical Intent Signals, the Industry’s First Real-Time Clinical Intent Layer for Omnichannel Healthcare Marketing

For the first time, life science marketers will be able to move beyond static segmentation and retrospective analytics — engaging healthcare professionals (HCPs) at the precise moments their clinical decision-making is taking shape across EHRs, medical journals, point-of-care platforms, and rep-enabled channels.

Redefining what is possible in HCP engagement

Clinical Intent Signals captures the digital exhaust of clinical decision-making — the searches, references, guideline lookups, peer content consumption, and workflow patterns that signal where an HCP is in their journey for a given therapeutic area. CIS translates those signals into activatable intent stages that any campaign, channel, or commercial system can act on in real time. All of it runs on privacy-first, PHI-compliant architecture — verified HCP-level signals, not patient-level data — and stays within MLR-governed parameters.

Once live on the Daily Command Marketplace on July 14, 2026, brand and omnichannel teams will be able to:

Power omnichannel orchestration with a single, unified intent signal across paid media, email, rep triggers, MLR-approved content, and patient support programs

with a single, unified intent signal across paid media, email, rep triggers, MLR-approved content, and patient support programs Detect early-stage intent weeks before traditional prescribing data surfaces a trend, enabling earlier and more efficient engagement

weeks before traditional prescribing data surfaces a trend, enabling earlier and more efficient engagement Match message to moment , dynamically aligning creative, channel, and frequency to where each HCP sits in the clinical decision cycle

, dynamically aligning creative, channel, and frequency to where each HCP sits in the clinical decision cycle Activate suppression and audience expansion based on real-time clinical context rather than lagging claims data

based on real-time clinical context rather than lagging claims data Close the loop between media exposure, clinical behavior, and downstream commercial outcomes

between media exposure, clinical behavior, and downstream commercial outcomes Plug directly into existing martech, DSPs, CRMs, and rep tools through the Marketplace's open API and pre-built connectors

The result is a shift from audience-based marketing to intent-based marketing — a model long established in B2B and consumer categories, but until now structurally impossible in healthcare given the fragmentation of clinical data.

Pilot results: measurable lift across the funnel

CIS was validated through a 12-week pilot across 36,000 matched HCPs spanning multiple therapeutic areas. Campaigns powered by Clinical Intent Signals delivered:

38% faster stage progression through the HCP decision journey

through the HCP decision journey 27% higher contextual engagement versus matched control cohorts

versus matched control cohorts 21% improvement in media efficiency, measured against blended cost-per-qualified-engagement benchmarks

These outcomes reflect what becomes possible when marketing activation is synchronized with the clinical workflow rather than running parallel to it.

Doceree's intent-driven approach was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition, citing the company's role in establishing real-time clinical intent as a new category standard and its differentiated ability to operationalize intent across the full omnichannel stack.

"For two decades, healthcare marketing has been built on what HCPs prescribed yesterday. Clinical Intent Signals lets us engage with what they are deciding today," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder and Global CEO of Doceree. "As a physician, I know prescribing is not a moment — it is a process. CIS is the first time that process becomes legible to marketers, and Daily Command is where they will act on it. Making CIS available through the Marketplace at public launch means every brand, agency, and platform in the ecosystem can build on top of it from day one."

Availability

Clinical Intent Signals will be available through the Daily Command Marketplace beginning July 14, 2026, when Daily Command debuts publicly. At launch, CIS will ship with packaged integrations for the leading DSPs, CRMs, and omnichannel orchestration platforms used across the life sciences industry. Brand teams, agencies, and platform partners will be able to access CIS through subscription and usage-based tiers.

For more information, visit doceree.com/clinical-intent-signals.

About Doceree

Doceree is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey - from physician awareness to prescription and patient fill to refill.

SOURCE Doceree