Addressing the persistent challenges encountered by both marketers and data partners, Doceree introduces Marketplace

The innovative solution empowers precision-driven nudging with sharper data

SHORT HILLS, N.J. , Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, today introduced Marketplace—a revolutionary HIPPA certified, data marketplace designed exclusively for the HCP audiences—at Digital Pharma East 2024. As the first HCP-only data marketplace, the solution is set to enhance efficiency, precision, and effectiveness across healthcare marketing campaigns, elevating the face of the entire marketing ecosystem by addressing key challenges faced by pharma brands, agencies, and data partners.

Doceree launches first-ever HCP-only Data Marketplace at DPE 2024

Pharmaceutical brands and healthcare marketing agencies often face challenges in finding the right data solutions due to limited time, expertise, and resources. Doceree's new offering, Marketplace, is designed to streamline these processes to enhance their omnichannel strategies with its premium and direct data partners. This platform allows pharma marketers to effortlessly choose and implement data partner solutions in one centralized location, all while upholding the highest standards of data transparency and privacy. Unlike traditional marketplaces, Doceree ensures that data is exclusively accessed through its system, safeguarding control and mitigating concerns around misuse. With transparent pricing and ready-to-deploy partner solutions, the platform also simplifies DSP onboarding, accelerating marketing processes and ensuring impact. It also provides marketers with the flexibility to explore, test, and activate solutions seamlessly, without the contracting hassles, and the burden of long-term commitments or risk.

Commenting on the launch of Marketplace, Harshit Jain, MD, Founder and Global CEO of Doceree, said, "With Marketplace, our vision is to elevate and transform how healthcare marketers and data partners collaborate. Until now, the healthcare industry lacked a dedicated data marketplace tailored to its unique needs. By introducing the first HCP-exclusive marketplace, we are taking a significant step toward driving greater efficiency across the healthcare ecosystem. This innovation empowers and nudges marketers and data partners to leverage data more strategically, enhancing omnichannel marketing connections and outcomes in healthcare marketing."

Highlighting the benefits for audiences, he adds, "By offering premium HCP data and ready-to-deploy solutions, Marketplace empowers pharma marketers to engage HCPs more effectively with targeted strategies. For data partners, it provides a unique platform to promote their solutions and connect with marketers seeking high-quality, actionable data to boost campaign performance."

Sharing his Marketplace experience, Chris Neuner, President of Throtle, said, "Throtle is proud to support the launch of Doceree's Marketplace, a major advancement in healthcare technology. We're excited to witness the continued growth of HCP-focused initiatives as Throtle enhances the connection between HCP identity, activation, and measurement."

Launched at DPE 2024, Marketplace is now available as one of Doceree's game-changing offerings, empowering both marketers and data providers to experience the full potential of data-driven strategies. The solution is being showcased and demonstrated alongside the unveiling of Doceree's new brand identity, at DPE. To experience its effectiveness and know more about the platform, visit https://doceree.com/us/marketplace-brand/.

About Doceree

Leading the way in making HCP-patient conversations richer and more meaningful through patented, HIPPA certified responsive technology, Doceree addresses both current and emerging challenges for healthcare and life sciences organizations in HCP-patient engagement, particularly where digital and technological advancements play a crucial role. We leverage our patented technology to ensure that HCP-patient conversations and interactions are more meaningful, richer, and outcome-oriented. Learn more: www.doceree.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501432/Doceree_Inc_HCP_only_Marketplace.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758952/Doceree_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Doceree Inc.