Doceree Launches First Programmatic Point of Care Messaging Platform

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree Inc., the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic marketing, today announced the launch of the first programmatic platform in Point of Care messaging to bring efficiency and effectiveness in Physician marketing.

The platform enables Pharmaceutical brands to place relevant messages in systems where Physicians are logged-in to provide care to a patient, and make them do so in the most safe, secure and transparent way, thus ensuring a streamlined experience for both the patient and the provider, besides highest quality of care for patients.

Point of Care digital platforms, comprising Electronic Health Record (EHR), e-Prescribing (eRx), Telehealth and secure messaging platforms, face different communication barriers due to which they are unable to build a potential revenue stream from available messaging opportunities. Pharmaceutical brands on the other hand struggle to engage Physicians in a regulatory compliant manner.

"Our mission is to streamline Physician marketing and Point of Care messaging platform is yet another attempt to achieve it. With our new category launch, pharmaceutical brands can now partner with Point of Care platforms and target Physicians through secure messaging. Our platform is built to keep data secure, adheres to best practice guidelines, doesn't tend to influence Physicians and helps them save their time. It lets Physicians seek helpful and meaningful information in a non-coercive manner," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and CEO, Doceree.

Doceree Point of Care network has a reach of over 400,000 Physicians through platform partners and the company is building the network further.

"We are excited to enhance the Doceree point-of-care platform with the OptimizeRx EHR/eRx network," said Angelo Campano, SVP & Principal, Agency Channels, OptimzeRx. "The Doceree platform gives us a secure outlet to maximize our network capacity."

Doceree has roped in Scott Greenstone, having over 27 years of experience in IT Project Management with eight years of EHR implementation, as Director – Point of Care.

Doceree is the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic marketing. It aims to address the problem of rising cost of healthcare by bringing efficiency and effectiveness in physician marketing using data and creativity. It raised seed funding of $1 million in May 2020. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

