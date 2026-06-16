Doceree Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Enterprise Technologies, 2026

Doceree has been named a Sample Vendor in the Trusted Conversational AI in Life Sciences profile ahead of the July 14 launch of Daily Command

SHORT HILLS, N.J. , June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients, has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Trusted Conversational AI in Life Sciences profile for the Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Enterprise Technologies, 2026. For Doceree, this recognition reflects the growing role of Agentic AI in life sciences.

Recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle

The Hype Cycle is designed to help life science CIOs identify the innovative technologies reshaping their industry. Within it, Gartner defines trusted conversational agents as follows: Trusted conversational agents (TCAs) are large language model-powered conversational interfaces that deliver on-demand medical and product information to healthcare providers (HCPs) and, increasingly, patients. Responses are constrained to organizationally approved content, such as medical legal regulatory (MLR)-reviewed materials. TCAs are modality-agnostic and channel-independent. Interactions are governed and traceable, supporting organizational compliance and regulatory obligations. Gartner assigns the category a High benefit rating.

The inclusion marks a defining moment for Doceree and the company it keeps underscores the significance. It reflects just how central governed, in-workflow conversational engagement has become to the future of HCP interaction The company has spent over five years building the infrastructure that makes that engagement possible at scale — from its proprietary HCP identity graph and point-of-care integrations to RepTwin, its AI agent for the pharmaceutical field force, and the orchestration layer it will bring to market as Daily Command on July 14, 2026.

"For five years, we have asked one question: why does a physician prescribe what they prescribe? Increasingly, the answer lives in the conversation — at the point of care, inside the workflow, in the moment a clinical decision is made," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "To be named in this Gartner Hype Cycle, alongside companies like Anthropic and OpenAI, reflects what we've been building toward: trusted, governed conversational AI is not a feature — it is becoming the connective tissue of healthcare engagement. This is an important day for our team, and a signal of exactly where the market is heading."

Doceree sees the recognition landing at the intersection of two shifts driving the category: the fragmentation of HCP engagement across an expanding set of digital touchpoints that human-staffed models can no longer cover compliantly, and the rising premium on delivering current, approved medical information at the speed clinical practice now demands.

"Trust is the hard part. Anyone can put a chatbot in front of a physician; very few can guarantee that every response is governed, traceable, and bound to approved content," added Harshit Jain. "That discipline — a clinical-grade intelligence layer sitting on top of foundation models, extending from the point of care to the field force through RepTwin — is what separates a novelty from infrastructure. It is the standard we are building Daily Command around."

Behind this recognition for Doceree is a broader vision: connecting the entire HCP and patient journey — from first signal to final fill — through governed, in-workflow engagement designed for the compliance realities of pharma and life sciences. The company will detail how Daily Command operationalizes that vision at its public launch on July 14, 2026.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Life Science Enterprise Technologies, 2026, Evun Wyer, 28 May 2026.

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About Doceree

Doceree is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey - from physician awareness to prescription and patient fill to refill.

SOURCE Doceree