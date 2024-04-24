Doceree Unlocks New Standards in HCP Engagement for Global DSP Platforms

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the leading global healthcare marketing platform building unprecedented programmatic solutions for HCP marketing, announces the launch of its exclusive premium digital solution for Demand Side Platforms (DSPs). This solution is an efficient and improved way of programmatically targeting Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) in highly relevant environments, at scale. Solidifying Doceree's commitment to augment brand safety, HCP engagement and business returns, the solution will enable DSPs to deliver medically relevant, condition-specific, and clinically focused messaging to HCPs on premium medical, health, and wellness platforms.

Many programmatic platforms today are limited to facilitating pharma manufacturers' reach to HCPs through generic inventory on the open web. However, this approach often falls short on multiple grounds due to its inability to adhere to fundamental HCP engagement best practices; such as targeting HCPs on high-quality, credible, brand-safe content specific to their needs, resulting in wasted ad spend and missed patient care opportunities.

To tackle this challenge head-on, Doceree offers its DSP partners a seamless and efficient solution for precisely delivering their message within contextually relevant and brand-safe environments. This approach significantly enhances campaign performance and improves business outcomes. In order to facilitate such advertising at scale, Doceree has partnerships with over 400 global premium medical, health, and wellness platforms, including medical journals, medical education platforms, medical association sites, physician networking platforms, and medical news sites.

Expressing his excitement, Harshit Jain MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree, said, "We are excited to consolidate our efforts in programmatic HCP outreach with the introduction of our premium solution for DSP partners as part of our ongoing efforts to improve healthcare professional (HCP) marketing. By collaborating closely with our partners, we are not just changing the way healthcare professionals communicate with patients; we are opening doors for better healthcare outcomes worldwide. This deeper purpose fuels our commitment to innovation and excellence, driving us forward in our mission to make healthcare marketing more efficient."

Harnessing the power of this solution, our DSP partners are seamlessly connecting with HCPs in environments that are not only contextually relevant, but also conducive to fostering meaningful engagement. Here are some of the benefits for the solution created, especially for DSPs:

Access to global premium medical, health, and wellness platforms

Improved visibility and engagement for target audiences in brand-safe environment

Turnkey access provided through direct integration for seamless operations

This new solution will only be available for DSP Partners either directly or via BidSwitch, while Doceree will continue to lead its premier messaging solutions in Point of Care and Endemic directly with agencies and manufacturers.

