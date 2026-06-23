Unveiled at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the industry-first product introduces patient check-in targeting and access to a national network of premium screens across the United States — all delivered within a HIPAA-aligned, privacy-forward compliance framework

SHORT HILLS, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today unveiled — from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France — Trigger DOOH, a breakthrough product that brings true addressability to digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising in healthcare for the first time. Trigger DOOH activates campaigns based on real-world clinical signals — including patient check-ins at hospitals, clinics, and specialty care centers — enabling life science brands to reach the right audience, in the right place, at the right clinical moment.

Doceree Unveils Trigger DOOH, Bringing True Addressability to Healthcare Out-of-Home Advertising for the First Time

Through the product, Doceree's clients gain access to a national network of premium DOOH screens across the United States, all activated through a single, intent-driven buying interface — making Trigger DOOH one of the largest healthcare-dedicated addressable DOOH footprints in the industry.

Until now, DOOH in healthcare has been a broadcast medium: high-impact, but blind to context. Trigger DOOH changes that. By layering Doceree's proprietary, patented Triggers™ technology and Clinical Intent Signals (CIS) framework onto the physical world, the product turns every screen into a contextually intelligent surface that responds to live healthcare activity in its vicinity — from a wave of dermatology check-ins at a medical plaza to a spike in oncology consults at an academic medical center.

"For two decades, healthcare marketers have had to choose between scale and precision in out-of-home," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder and Global CEO of Doceree. "As a physician, I know that the moments that matter in a patient journey don't happen on a screen — they happen in waiting rooms, at pharmacies, in clinics. Trigger DOOH is the first product to make those real-world moments addressable, measurable, and actionable for life science brands. It is the natural extension of our Clinical Intent thesis: meet healthcare audiences where intent actually forms."

Why True Addressability Changes the Game

The shift matters because healthcare advertising has long been forced to trade relevance for reach. Traditional out-of-home could place a message in front of large audiences, but it could not tell a cardiology waiting room from a parking garage, or a community actively managing a chronic condition from passers-by with no clinical context. The result was wasted spend, diluted messaging, and campaigns that could never be tied back to real-world clinical activity. True addressability closes that gap. By anchoring every impression to a live clinical signal, Trigger DOOH ensures that life science brands invest only where genuine clinical intent is present — transforming out-of-home from a blunt awareness medium into a precision channel that performs alongside Doceree's digital and point-of-care surfaces.

"For years, marketers were told that out-of-home and precision simply could not coexist in healthcare," said Kamya Elawadhi, Co-Founder and President of Doceree. "Trigger DOOH proves otherwise. We are giving brands the ability to act on real clinical intent in the physical world, with the same rigor, verification, and privacy safeguards they expect from every Doceree channel. This is what addressability was always meant to be — relevance you can measure, delivered responsibly."

Built on a Foundation of Strict Compliance

Because healthcare is among the most regulated categories in advertising, Trigger DOOH is engineered to meet the industry's highest standards for privacy and compliance from the ground up. Targeting is driven entirely by aggregated, de-identified clinical signals rather than individual patient data, keeping every activation HIPAA-aligned and free of personally identifiable information. No protected health information is ever used to serve an ad, and every campaign operates within Doceree's governed Clinical Intent Signals framework — giving pharma marketers and their compliance teams the confidence that precision never comes at the expense of patient privacy.

Scale Built for Healthcare

Trigger DOOH connects clients to leading DOOH networks across the United States, including premium screens in medical office buildings, hospital campuses, and pharmacies. This national footprint gives life science brands meaningful scale, paired for the first time with HIPAA-aligned, intent-aware targeting.

A Powerful Addition to the Point-of-Care Suite

Trigger DOOH is a natural and powerful addition to the point-of-care (POC) suite Doceree offers in the clinical environment, extending the company's reach to the very settings where care decisions are made. Built on Doceree's patented Triggers™ technology, it allows marketers to plan, activate, measure, and optimize DOOH alongside endemic digital, EHR-integrated point-of-care, and HCP engagement channels.

Life science brands and agencies interested in early access can visit

https://doceree.com/channels/trigger-dooh

About Doceree

Doceree is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey - from physician awareness to prescription and patient fill to refill.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999022/Doceree_Trigger_DOOH.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758952/6011424/Doceree_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Doceree