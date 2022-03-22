DocFox named Best RegTech Startup in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Premier business account opening fintech solution awarded for excellence in RegTech

BOSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocFox, the leading provider of automated business account opening software, today announced it has been named Best RegTech Startup by FinTech Breakthrough in the 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

DocFox creates a streamlined onboarding experience for banks, automating previously manual tasks for both business account applicants and financial institution employees. The company's mission has always been simple: give financial institutions of all sizes the ability to make onboarding business clients easier. While large organizations can afford multimillion-dollar custom solutions, most don't have access to these kinds of resources. DocFox bridges this gap, offering any institution best-in-class workflow automation, covering the account opening process from the first interaction through account creation. DocFox is a cloud-based SaaS application that combines an applicant-facing portal for customers with a back office interface for banking teams and BSA/compliance officers.

"Best-in-class account opening experiences have historically been limited to consumer accounts only," explains DocFox CEO Ryan Canin. "With DocFox, banks, credit unions, and fintechs of any size can empower business account opening to be easy, frictionless, and compliant, regardless of complexity. We are excited and honored that FinTech Breakthrough has awarded DocFox Best RegTech Startup in recognition of the many client successes we've been able to support and grow."

FinTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the modern global fintech market. The 6th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program will recognize the breakthrough companies and products in the global financial services and technology industry today. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted nearly 4,000 global nominations.

About DocFox

DocFox is the leading provider of automated business account opening software, used by over 250 financial institutions worldwide including banks, credit unions, and fintechs. DocFox uses intelligent automation to create a streamlined onboarding experience, simplifying and automating previously manual tasks for both applicants and financial institutions.

For more information about DocFox and to request a live demo, visit docfox.io.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

