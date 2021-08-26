DocGo Awarded Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz , Inc., d/b/a DocGo , a leading provider of last-mile mobile medical services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

The global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work has 30 years of experience in culture research and consulting. Through an independent Trust Index© survey of DocGo employees, Great Place to Work evaluated and scored DocGo on employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading innovation, revenue, and increased employee retention.

"Receiving this certification is truly humbling," said Anthony Capone, president of DocGo. "It means so much that these scores come directly from employee feedback. Their ringing endorsement means our commitment to elevating the status quo of the EMS employee experience really is transforming the landscape of the profession."

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at DocGo. This year, 75% of employees said it's a great place to work – over 15 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that DocGo is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

DocGo is determined to empower its employees' success and career development. In 2021 alone, more than 100 employees were promoted into leadership positions. Its healthcare providers are trained to facilitate patient treatment inside the home and outside of traditional healthcare settings, giving field staff the clinical upskill training they need to build their medical knowledge and advance their careers. DocGo provides leadership training to management staff as well as other programs, educational opportunities, and an industry-leading Employee Equity Incentive Plan that enables select field employees to earn an ownership stake in the company.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

DocGo companies provide medical transport or Mobile Health services in New York, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, Wisconsin, and 18 other United States as well as several locations in the United Kingdom. They are always looking to expand their workforce of 2,300 paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and support staff.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

