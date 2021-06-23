DocGo Hires Michael Costa as New EVP of Strategy

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz , Inc., d/b/a DocGo , a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), is pleased to announce Michael Costa as their new EVP of Strategy. Costa is a healthcare executive with over 25 years of experience in the payer industry, with a background working at large and complex organizations.

"Mike's exceptional experience in understanding the highly complex payer landscape in the United States will prove vital to ensuring DocGo patients and customers maximize their value-based care," said Anthony Capone, President of DocGo. "Mike is a pivotal piece of our plan to facilitate mobile care services in all 50 states by the end of 2022."

Costa comes most recently from Aetna, a CVS Health Company, where he served as vice president of North Atlantic Territory. He led 14 markets and was accountable for 17 million health insurance members from Commercial and Medicare Advantage products and related services. His proven expertise is in transforming the provider experience and driving provider partnerships through innovation as well as delivering tactical network goals to support profitable growth.

"I'm excited to join DocGo's leadership team," said Costa. "DocGo has helped transform the delivery of medical transportation and field-based medical care through their mobile medical services. I look forward to helping them continue delivering greater value for their hospital partners and payers, and to further elevating the level of patient care."

Costa holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master's in Healthcare Administration from the University of Scranton. He proudly volunteers on various local boards and spends time coaching youth sports.

About DocGo:

DocGo is a leading provider of integrated last-mile telehealth and mobile medical services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers telehealth's full promise and potential by facilitating healthcare treatment in tandem with a remote physician in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace.

Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo recently announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO." For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

SOURCE DocGo