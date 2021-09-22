DocGo Increases Mobile Health Offerings for Individuals with Disabilities on Long Island

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), has added a host of powerful point-of-care services to help stem the flow of unnecessary Emergency Department (ED) admissions for patients at Long Island Select Healthcare, Inc. (LISH), a non-profit organization. The alliance between DocGo and LISH has thus far helped divert over 100 possible ED admissions.

DocGo's new services encompass preventative care for a multitude of acute medical conditions and preventative visits including the consultation and administration of oral, IM/IV, and topical medications. The next phase of the program will include DocGo's deployment of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) devices across live-in centers to enable more efficient diabetes and hypertension prevention.

"Our effort to deliver medical attention to this patient population began as acute, on-site wound care—one of the most common reasons for unnecessary hospital admissions and readmissions," said Anthony Capone, DocGo president. "Thanks to our rapid growth, we were able to expedite the rollout of additional quality-of-life care services. Our work with LISH allows us to bring affordable healthcare to vulnerable populations like these who would be most negatively impacted by the cost and logistics of a hospital visit."

LISH serves over 7,000 patients on Long Island. Results from June of this year showed a significant decrease in the use of Urgent Care and ED visits as a direct result of the [email protected] program facilitated by LISH and DocGo.

"We are very excited about the growth of our offerings with DocGo," said Dr. James Powell, CEO of LISH. "We have created workflows to address the acute, episodic, chronic, and preventative needs of our patients. We are now deploying remote patient monitoring kits immediately after our DocGo visits. This will allow for better oversight of an individual's vitals and improve access to care. In addition, we have started a bone wellness and fall risk assessment. With the purchase of a portable FDA-approved bone density machine, we can now address bone health and evaluate what additional services should be offered to keep people active and out of the hospital. We value our relationship with DocGo as we create a platform of wellness for the individuals we serve."

Expansion plans continue for DocGo with the fast-approaching launch of a Bone Health and Fall Prevention Program. In conjunction with LISH's health center, an at-home visit will be coordinated for individuals who are eligible for a fall risk and bone health evaluation. Visits will include a fall risk score and bone density evaluation, medication verification and lab testing as needed, and the dissemination of educational material related to bone health and fall prevention. Based on fall risk, bone density, and laboratory data, follow-up plans will be initiated before the end of the visit.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Long Island Select Healthcare

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Long Island Select Healthcare, Inc. (LISH) serves more than 7,000 patients at eight strategic locations throughout Suffolk County, NY. They offer more than 16 services at their Article 28 Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and NYS Article 16 Rehabilitation Clinic. LISH provides more than 70,000 annual visits at their sites within Suffolk County.

