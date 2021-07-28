DocGo Sponsors 21st Annual National EMS Memorial Bicycle Ride

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz , Inc., d/b/a DocGo , a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) will be a major sponsor of The National EMS Memorial Bike Ride (NEMSMBR).

The non-profit honors emergency medical services personnel and celebrates the lives of those who serve every day. This year will be the organization's 21st Ride. A staunch supporter of the emergency medical services community, DocGo's sponsorship will help raise money for fallen EMS workers as the riders, or "Muddy Angels," take on up to 100 miles of road each day.

"Last year, the world saw the sacrifices frontline workers make in this line of work," President of DocGo, Anthony Capone said. "DocGo honors those sacrifices by supporting causes like this, and providing our own first responders with added benefits such as our Employee Equity Incentive Plan and upskill training to enrich their career development. They go above and beyond to keep the public safe, so we go above and beyond to thank them."

All events will take place during the week of September 19th. Muddy Angels riding the East Coast route will begin their seven-day journey in Boston and make various stops in Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland before finishing in Washington D.C.

The nationwide event offers five individual bicycle routes which span 16 states. An option to participate virtually was added last year due to route cancellations and will be available again this year.

Registration for the Ride closes on September 10th. The public can show support for the Muddy Angels and the EMS community by following in this year's East Coast route (subject to change):

Orientation (September 18): Boston, MA in the evening

Day 1 (September 19): Boston, MA to Southbridge, MA (65 miles)

Day 2 (September 20): Southbridge, MA to Southington, CT (70 miles)

Day 3 (September 21): Southington, CT to Fishkill, NY (75 miles)

Day 4 (September 22): Fishkill, NY to Stroudsburg, PA (100 miles)

Day 5 (September 23): Stroudsburg, PA to Conshohocken/King of Prussia, PA (90 miles)

Day 6 (September 24): Conshohocken/King of Prussia, PA to Havre de Grace, MD (22 miles/service/62 miles)

Day 7 (September 25): Havre de Grace, MD to Washington D.C. (75 miles)

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz transportation services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About The National EMS Memorial Bike Ride, Inc.

The National EMS Memorial Bike Ride, Inc. honors Emergency Medical Services personnel by organizing and implementing long-distance cycling events that memorialize and celebrate the lives of those who serve every day, those who have become sick or injured while performing their duties, and those who have died in the line of duty.

