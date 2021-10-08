DocGo to Participate at LD Micro Main Event

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Acquisition Corp. ("Motion") (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its merger partner Ambulnz, Inc., dba DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile Mobile Health services and integrated medical mobility solutions, will present at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event:

LD Micro Main Event

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Presentation Link: https://me21.mysequire.com/

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile Mobile Health services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com

About Motion Acquisition Corp.

Motion Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) founded by a management team and board comprised of seasoned business executives recognized as pioneers in the transportation software and technology sector that possess substantial operating and acquisition experience. Motion is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MOTN." For more information, please visit https://motionacquisition.com/.

