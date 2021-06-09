DocGo's Rapid Reliable Testing Partners with Carnival Corporation for COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Services

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Reliable Testing (RRT) , a business line of Ambulnz, Inc. d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), today announced it is working with Carnival Corporation on COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines for crew members as it prepares for the restart of cruising in the U.S., with plans to also test guests once cruises resume.

RRT and Carnival Corporation, whose nine cruise line brands include namesake Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn in the U.S., have completed initial phases of a crew member testing process. RRT is facilitating on-site antigen tests, also known as rapid diagnostic tests, for all crew on 18 ships in the company's fleet, an effort that may expand to additional ships.

"With the increase in vaccinations and people prepared to begin a return to normal life, DocGo is partnering with Carnival Corporation to prepare for the restart of cruising as one of the world's most popular vacation options," said Anthony Capone, president of DocGo. "Our reporting is fully integrated with SeaCare – the cruise industry's leading emergency medical records system – to ensure a seamless experience."

RRT has administered over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests in markets across the U.S. and it is testing tens of thousands of people per week at municipal and corporate testing sites across the country using a combination of PCR nasal swabs, saliva tests and on-site rapid antigen tests. They are a leading provider of COVID vaccines in New York, Colorado, California, and Washington, having administered over 500,000 vaccine doses to date.

"We are excited to partner with Rapid Reliable Testing, a leader in COVID-19 testing, to support our efforts to restart cruise operations from U.S. ports," said Javonté Anyabwelé, vice president, global strategic sourcing for Carnival Corporation. "Working together, we have developed a comprehensive plan for testing, an essential part of our enhanced health and safety protocols developed to enable the resumption of cruising in the best interest of public health."

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

About DocGo:

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With TeleHealth Plus, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. Their Rapid Reliable Testing division has already provided over 1.2 million COVID tests and administered over 500,000 COVID vaccines, greatly expanding access to these vital services. DocGo recently announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

SOURCE Ambulnz

