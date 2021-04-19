DocGo's Subsidiary Ambulnz is the Official Emergency Medical Services Provider of the New York Mets and Citi Field

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a global leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), announced a partnership between its New York operating subsidiary and the New York Mets and Citi Field. As part of the partnership, Ambulnz will be the official provider of ambulance transportation and in-stadium emergency medical services (EMS) provider for the New York Mets during home games, and for all concerts and events at Citi Field.

"DocGo, through our Ambulnz operations, is excited to be the official ambulance and EMS provider to the New York Mets in order to keep everyone in the ballpark safe as fans return to Citi Field for the first time since 2019," said Stan Vashovsky, founder and CEO of DocGo. "Our partnership is accentuated by a co-branded Ambulnz vehicle that will be seen at the stadium, with our trained medical professionals ready to assist with any emergency that may arise during the game. These type of sporting events are just one example of how our company is reaching out to different industries to lend our expertise, keep everyone safe, and allow the public to enjoy regular activities again."

Ambulnz's experienced staff are trained to provide emergency care for injuries and health issues that may arise during a baseball game, concert, or event. On-site EMTs will assist with health issues such as dehydration, cuts and abrasions, strains, sprains, fractures, back injuries, and concussions, to name a few. Ambulnz will also provide triage, first-aid, and transportation to the nearest care facility, if needed.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ambulnz and their staff of medical professionals in order for our fans to feel safe on-site during games," said Jeffrey White, EVP of Operations for the New York Mets. "We love hearing our fans cheer for us again, and safety is our number one concern as we continue to return to life in a post-COVID world."

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With TeleHealth Plus, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz transportation services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo recently announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

