DocGo's Subsidiary Ambulnz Launches Service in Wisconsin

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), announced its expansion into the State of Wisconsin to provide medical transportation for Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) kidney dialysis patients to and from their homes, rehabilitation facilities, and senior living centers. With this latest expansion, Ambulnz is now licensed to serve 44 FMCNA clinics across Wisconsin.

Ambulnz combines integrated, digital-first medical mobility services with on-demand response, more than 2,000 paramedics, EMTs and support staff, and a fleet of more than 400 vehicles nationwide. The company's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology provides intelligent fleet routing, accurate ETAs, and real-time vehicle GPS tracking for enhanced patient engagement and peace of mind. Dialysis patients in Wisconsin using Ambulnz services can now get dedicated and reliable transportation to and from their kidney dialysis appointments.

"The expansion into Wisconsin demonstrates our ongoing contribution to transforming the patient experience. We plan to continue branching out into new geographic markets and offering superior service to healthcare providers while providing quality care to patients across the United States," said Stan Vashovsky, co-founder and CEO of DocGo.

With this initial launch in Wisconsin, Ambulnz will assist people getting to and from scheduled dialysis appointments. An estimated 15% of U.S. adults have chronic kidney disease, the latter stages of which require weekly dialysis treatment to survive. Ambulnz is now is helping patients get to where they need to be, when they need to be there, in order to improve their quality of life. In addition to Wisconsin, Ambulnz currently provides medical transport services in New York, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Colorado, as well as the United Kingdom.

About DocGo:

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With TeleHealth Plus, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo recently announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America:

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/

