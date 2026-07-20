DocJuris Launches Workforce: The First AI Apps Service That Completes Work for In-House Legal Teams

Legal AI has taken two forms: assistants that answer questions and complex platforms that manage workflows. Both hand unfinished work back to an overloaded team, with prompting, rework, and follow-up left to do. Meanwhile, the world has glimpsed multitasking agents that take work and return it done — in-house legal hasn't had that moment. Built on eight years of experience deploying contract-review AI, DocJuris Workforce delivers it: purpose-built apps that complete work spanning contract review, IP research, eDiscovery, regulatory risk management, and legal operations with agents doing the work, citations backing every output, and human review deciding what ships.

"We've already deployed Workforce for several global enterprises. The overwhelming feedback is that it's more flexible and complete than any other solution on the market," said Henal Patel, CEO of DocJuris.

The new delivery model builds on DocJuris's extensive experience implementing agentic systems. From 2023 to 2025, DocJuris earned back-to-back Value Champion awards from the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the largest global network of in-house counsel, for reducing contract review time at Flex from eight days to five minutes and for saving Purolator International over $300,000 in contract management.

Built From the Ground Up for Business Teams

During implementation, DocJuris quickly deploys a blend of custom and standardized apps that securely weave through complex data and unique business needs, enabling broader use cases beyond traditional legal work, from finance to operations. In-house legal uniquely owns the risk in nearly every transaction, yet its tools are disconnected from how the rest of the business operates. Workforce reaches hundreds of enterprise ERP, legal, and productivity platforms through embedded integrations, so teams can surface revenue and cost leakage, react quickly, and complete business-critical work.

Pricing and Availability

DocJuris is available to select enterprise legal teams as a fixed fee services engagement or annual fee. It's designed to be deployed enterprise-wide, scaling as use cases grow without user limits. DocJuris is SOC 2 Type II certified, encrypts data in transit and at rest, and never uses customer data to train its models. Request a demo and proposal at www.docjuris.com.

About DocJuris

DocJuris is a legal AI company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Visit docjuris.com.

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SOURCE DocJuris, Inc.