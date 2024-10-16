DocketAI Expands Leadership Team with Multiple Strategic Hires

New Appointments Strengthen Company's Push to Transform Revenue Enablement and Support Accelerated Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocketAI , an AI startup transforming revenue enablement, today announces it is bringing important new leaders on board. Bassam Aoun will assume the role of vice president of artificial intelligence/machine learning, Arun Lal will be the vice president of marketing, and David Singh will be the vice president of sales. These seasoned professionals join a high-caliber executive team that includes Arjun Pillai, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Anoop Thomas Mathew, co-founder and chief technology officer.

"As DocketAI continues to reshape the future of revenue enablement through cutting-edge AI, visionary leaders who can drive innovation and growth are critical to our success," says Arjun Pillai, co-founder and chief executive officer of DocketAI. "Between these three impressive leaders, we'll be able to deliver even more intelligent solutions for our customers, expand our reach, better communicate the value of our technology and ensure that every aspect of our company is aligned for success. These hires are pivotal for DocketAI as we accelerate our mission to transform how businesses approach revenue generation."

These new leaders were carefully selected for their exceptional expertise and proven track records, each arriving with unique strengths that align with DocketAI's strategic goals:

Bassam Aoun, VP of AI/ML, brings more than 15 years of experience applying machine learning to solve complex industry problems. With advanced degrees in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Waterloo, his expertise in natural language processing, large language models, and AI-driven automation has impacted sectors like finance, digital marketing, and HR tech.

Arun Lal, VP of marketing, is an award-winning marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience driving growth at companies like Microsoft, VMware and startups including Culture Amp and Productiv. Having led product marketing, GTM strategy and sales enablement at these organizations, Lal has a proven track record of scaling B2B SaaS, AI/ML and infrastructure products to billion-dollar ARR milestones while building world-class teams and leading industry-defining initiatives.

David Singh, VP of Sales, has more than 20 years of experience in building and leading sales teams at high-growth, early stage AI organizations, including People.ai, Scratchpad, Intellimize (acquired by Webflow) and Lattice Engines (acquired by Dun and Bradstreet). Singh knows how to bring innovative young companies to market quickly by evangelizing new solutions, creating new markets and developing new sales strategies.

These new hires come on the heels of recent growth and achievement for DocketAI. In July of this year, the company raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Mayfield and Foundation Capital, bringing its total funding to $20.3 million after its $5.3 million seed round led by Foundation Capital. Then, just this month, DocketAI released industry-leading product updates , including DocketAI Docs and DocketAI Collections, designed to help sales teams accelerate deals and become much more efficient and successful.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.docketai.com/about-us

About DocketAI

Founded by Arjun Pillai, former Chief Data Officer at ZoomInfo, and Anoop Thomas Mathew, former Director of Engineering at FullContact, DocketAI is transforming revenue enablement through AI-driven solutions. DocketAI leverages generative AI as a Virtual Sales Engineer, providing revenue teams with instant, accurate technical support and personalized document generation capabilities. The platform uses its proprietary Sales Knowledge Lake™ to ingest and analyze structured and unstructured go-to-market data. It also continually learns from top performers to offer best practices and insights, which allows revenue professionals to focus on improving win rates and managing complex inquiries efficiently. DocketAI streamlines revenue processes, enhances productivity, and delivers effective outcomes by seamlessly integrating with existing revenue tools while maintaining robust security.

