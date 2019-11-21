DocketBird partners with Casetext to provide brief analysis tools to DocketBird attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday morning, DocketBird, a lightweight, mobile-friendly, and cost-effective alternative to PACER, announced a partnership with Casetext, the fastest growing legal research platform in the country. With this partnership, DocketBird's clients will be able to receive automated binders of legal authority and analyses relevant to their litigation filings, enabling them to jumpstart their responses without the cost of a paralegal.

"DocketBird and Casetext have similar origin stories," explained Casetext's CEO and Founder, Jake Heller. "They were both founded by attorneys who knew that technology could help lawyers do their work more efficiently and affordably. With our goals so perfectly mirrored, a partnership was a natural fit."

DocketBird launched a beta in 2014 after more than a year of development. During the next year, the system was extensively tested by litigators at some of the nation's largest and busiest law firms. DocketBird was publicly released in 2015 and has rapidly gained a reputation as the most advanced, user-friendly application for accessing federal court case information.

Casetext has been a major player in the legal technology scene since late 2016, when it released its revolutionary A.I. legal research technology, CARA, which is now relied on by more than 35% of the Am Law 100. More recently, Casetext has made waves for its rapid growth amongst small law firms and solo practitioners as an affordable replacement to LexisNexis and Westlaw. Since its launch into this market less than a year ago, over 4,000 law firms have left their prior legal research tools for Casetext to improve their general litigation work-product and demonstrate their commitment to effective, efficient client representation.

"Casetext's A.I. technology is unmatched in the field of legal research," said DocketBird's CEO and Co-Founder, Todd Kennedy. "We are excited to further enable our customers to do their best work at an affordable price with this partnership."

