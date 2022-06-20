Docking Station Market: North America to Occupy 46% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc. & Apple Inc | Technavio

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing demand for docking stations for material handling, and increasing availability of universal docking stations will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the slow growth of pc segment will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The docking station market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The docking station market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The docking station market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ACCO Brands Corp., Acer Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Few Companies with Key Offerings -

ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers VESA Mounting Plate, SD1500 USB C Mobile Dock, and others under the docking station.

The company offers USB 3.0 Dock II U301 and USB Type C Docking Station III. Apple Inc. - The company offers Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro, CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock, and others under the docking station.

The company offers Mounting Kit MK15, WD19DC Module, WD19S 180W, and others under docking station Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers docking stations under the brand, HP Thunderbolt.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified into PCs and smartphones, and tablets.

By End-user, the market is classified into enterprise and residential.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

Docking Station Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 768.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.40 Performing market contribution North America at 46% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., Acer Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product

5.3 PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: PCs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: Smartphones and tablets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 22: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ACCO Brands Corp.

Exhibit 49: ACCO Brands Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: ACCO Brands Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: ACCO Brands Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: ACCO Brands Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Acer Inc.

Exhibit 53: Acer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Acer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Acer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 56: Acer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Acer Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 58: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 63: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 68: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

11.8 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 83: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 93: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research Methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

