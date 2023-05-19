Docks Global Market Report 2023: Increase in the Movement of Marine Vessels Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Docks Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global docks market is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2022 to $1.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The docks market is expected to reach $2.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Major players in the docks market are Bellingham Marine, MariCorp US LLC, Meeco Sullivan, Marinetek, Accudock, Pms Dockmarine, Martini Alfredo, Transpac Marinas Inc, Ingemar S.R.L., Jet Dock Systems Inc., Walcon Marine Ltd., Candock, Ez Dock, Damen, and Great Northern Docks Inc.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Docks refer to areas of water in a port where commodities are loaded and unloaded from ships. It is primarily typically used to anchor or berth big seagoing or oceangoing vessels, including container ships.



The main types of docks are fixed docks and floating docks. Fixed docks are the traditional dock structures that are drilled into the water bed and then assembled with the dock and decking on top, and are used for shallow water and bad weather conditions. These are installed for residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional and are applied on laptops, desktops, tablet devices, and others.



The docks market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides docks market statistics, including docks industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a docks market share, detailed docks market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the docks industry. This docks market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the dock market. Major docking companies are developing innovative technologies in order to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in January 2023, Targus, a US-based company that offers universal docking solutions and tech accessories, launched the DOCK710 and DOCK720. The Dock 710 and Dock 720 are distinguished by their ability to enable four 4K screens or a single 8K monitor plus two 4K displays via a single USB-C cable, in addition to 100W PD, Fingerprint ID, DP Alt Mode, and DisplayLink technology. The Dock 710 and Dock 720 are designed to enhance productivity, security, and performance while keeping your desk clutter-free.



North America was the largest region in the docks market in 2022. The regions covered in docks report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the docks market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



An increase in the movement of marine vessels is expected to boost the growth of the dock market going forward. Maritime vessels are items associated with the sea and ships. A dock is a superstructure placed alongside or at an angle to a navigable canal that allows a ship to stop alongside and receive or unload cargo. For instance, according to the Maritime Exchange records, a US-based non-profit trade association, 2,312 ships arrived at Delaware River port facilities in 2021, up from 2,195 in 2020. Overall, vessel calls increased by 5.3% in the region. Thus, an increase in the movement of marine vessels is propelling the dock market forward.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Docks Market Characteristics



3. Docks Market Trends And Strategies



4. Docks Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Docks Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Docks Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Docks Market



5. Docks Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Docks Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Docks Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Docks Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Docks Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fixed Docks

Floating Docks

6.2. Global Docks Market, Segmentation By Installation, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

6.3. Global Docks Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Laptop

Desktop

Tablet Devices

Other Applications

7. Docks Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Docks Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Docks Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47bxbh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets