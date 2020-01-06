Dockwa Announces 1,000th Marina Partner

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dockwa, the makers of marina management software used by marinas, yacht clubs, and boat yards throughout the U.S. and Caribbean, announced today that it has onboarded its 1,000th marina partner. This milestone translates to more than 10% of U.S. marinas using Dockwa to help manage transient and long-term dockage, making it the largest marina booking and contract management platform in the world.

Dockwa's marina network runs the gamut from municipal mooring fields and small family businesses to corporate entities and 5-star marina resorts. The geography covered stretches from coast to coast, across 38 U.S. states, and beyond major boating hubs to include the U.S.'s inland lakes and waterways. Among the 1,000 marina partners is representation from management groups such as Safe Harbor Marinas, Suntex Marinas, and WestRec Marinas, noteworthy municipal harbors such as St. Petersburg, FL, Edgartown, MA, and Chicago Harbors, and Dana Point, CA, as well as hundreds of independent marinas and resort destinations of all sizes.

In total, Dockwa marina partners account for more than 150,000 slips, moorings, and other dockage assets available for boaters to reserve and rent directly through Dockwa's website and mobile apps.

In accordance with Dockwa's core mission to grow boating, the growth of Dockwa's marina network to 1,000-strong is in service to this mission and to the boating industry as a whole. Dockwa helps marina operators easily manage the guest experience and connects marinas with the world's largest network of boaters actively looking for dockage. In turn, Dockwa marinas expand their capacity for new boaters, while simultaneously filling that capacity. Dockwa's consistent booking experience and real-time communication with marinas, empowers boaters of all skill levels to get out on the water more often, growing boating activity overall as a result.

"Onboarding our 1,000th marina is significant to this team not just due to the sheer number of business owners and operators who recognize the value in what we're building; this milestone is a credit to the marinas and boaters who've embraced this technology and worked with us to develop a better way to grow boating, for which we are immensely grateful," said Mike Melillo, Dockwa co-founder and CEO. "We're humbled by the spirit of camaraderie we see from both communities as they've used the software, provided feedback, and encouraged more marinas to kick the tires. Dockwa would not exist today without the help from our boaters."

Melillo added, "Our industry faces the collective challenge to grow boating for all age groups and demographics. We're finding ways to address evolving customer needs to help our industry keep up and to make boating more accessible for all."

About Dockwa

Founded in May 2015, Dockwa is an award-winning marina software platform, committed to growing boating by making it easier for marinas to save time, provide great customer experiences and fill their slips. Boaters use Dockwa to search, reserve and pay for dockage online or in-app. Marinas use Dockwa to save time in their day, provide A+ customer service, and fill their dockage. Based in Newport, RI, and Cambridge, MA, Dockwa has more than 1,000 marina accounts and hundreds of thousands of boater users across the U.S.A.

For more information, visit: https://dockwa.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Becky Pineo

+1.401.236.8304 x710

press@dockwa.com

All trademarks recognized.

SOURCE Dockwa

Related Links

https://dockwa.com

