Dockwa Announces New Features to Marina Management Software and Boater Travel & Reservation App

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEWPORT, R.I., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dockwa announced over a dozen new updates to its marina management software platform. The fall release includes the company's biggest reporting update in recent history, new point of sale functionality for fuel docks and other onsite purchases, and a vastly streamlined and enhanced contract flow for slip and storage agreements that will help marina owners simplify the booking and reservations process. In addition to these improvements that will help drive marinas' businesses and bottom line, Dockwa also announced new features to its travel and reservation app for boaters to support their coastal wanderlust adventures, making their planning and marina experience better and more efficient than ever.

"There are a lot of revenue opportunities for marina owners that have historically been hidden because of a lack of data and, frankly, too much time being spent on manual administrative tasks," said Jeremy Crane, Chief Product Officer at Dockwa. "The whole focus of this technology update and new features release is to help marinas cut down on manual work and surface better insights so they can capitalize on the strongest boater market trends we've seen in decades."

Much like how OpenTable transformed the restaurant industry, Dockwa is supporting the boating world by allowing transient boaters to reserve slips or moorings at hundreds of marinas within an easy-to-use, turnkey app. Dockwa's fall release includes usability improvements throughout the platform and major enhancements for both marina owners and boaters.

New Features for Marina Owners

New Point of Sale Functionality: A tool that allows marinas to simplify their fuel dock transactions and other on-site charges by enabling boaters to pay by credit card through their iPhone or iPad.

A tool that allows marinas to simplify their fuel dock transactions and other on-site charges by enabling boaters to pay by credit card through their iPhone or iPad. Streamlined Contract Flow: A newly redesigned feature that lets marinas expedite their contract process, removing steps and reducing boater fall-off. In addition, marinas can get a better view into the state of their contracts - which contracts are complete and what's outstanding.

A newly redesigned feature that lets marinas expedite their contract process, removing steps and reducing boater fall-off. In addition, marinas can get a better view into the state of their contracts - which contracts are complete and what's outstanding. Daily Sales Report: A daily snapshot of all sales processed at the marina.

A daily snapshot of all sales processed at the marina. Unpaid Invoices Report: A list of all outstanding bills owed to the marina.

A list of all outstanding bills owed to the marina. Aged Receivables Report: A summary of outstanding accounts by days past due.

A summary of outstanding accounts by days past due. Accrual Revenue Report (in beta): A revenue recognition report summarizing accrued revenue and revenue adjustments for a selected time period (in beta).

A revenue recognition report summarizing accrued revenue and revenue adjustments for a selected time period (in beta). Registration Expiration Report: A report that alerts marinas about customers with outdated or missing registration information.

A report that alerts marinas about customers with outdated or missing registration information. Insurance Expiration Report: A report that alerts marinas about customers with outdated or missing insurance documentation.

A report that alerts marinas about customers with outdated or missing insurance documentation. Revenue Forecast: A report for users who want to see projections for future revenue based on existing reservations in the system.

A report for users who want to see projections for future revenue based on existing reservations in the system. Revenue Categorization: A feature that allows marinas to categorize revenue into several new buckets, allowing for more accurate alignment with each marina's GL accounts.

A feature that allows marinas to categorize revenue into several new buckets, allowing for more accurate alignment with each marina's GL accounts. Assignments and Availability Tracking (in beta): An updated tool, launched this summer in beta, that allows marinas to swiftly manage their space availability and reservations. This summer more than 700 marinas joined the beta, and now all new and existing customers gain access to this functionality.

New Features for Boaters

In addition to introducing improvements for marina owners, Dockwa is rolling out new app features for boaters to make reserving a slip or mooring even easier:

Signing and Payment Flow: The new checkout process includes a significantly streamlined signing flow for boaters, which brings every step into one view to expedite confirmation.

The new checkout process includes a significantly streamlined signing flow for boaters, which brings every step into one view to expedite confirmation. Hospitality Information: To keep users from searching for information, Dockwa added a view to access all marina hospitality details in the free app. Marinas can now add approach instructions, Wifi or gate codes, important announcements, and other tips.

To keep users from searching for information, Dockwa added a view to access all marina hospitality details in the free app. Marinas can now add approach instructions, Wifi or gate codes, important announcements, and other tips. Response Time Display: Boaters can now see the average response time for a given marina – a helpful tool when on a tight schedule.

Boaters can now see the average response time for a given marina – a helpful tool when on a tight schedule. Marina Favoriting: For the first time, boaters can indicate their favorite marinas and the app will rearrange listings to make it easy to find these locations.

"Dockwa has revolutionized cruising itinerary planning for me," said Mitch Gilbert, a boater from Connecticut. "In my pre-Dockwa days, I frequently struggled to get through to marinas when trying to make a reservation – I was even turned away by a few that were fully booked. But Dockwa eliminates the uncertainty and gives me peace of mind. Also, it's great to no longer have to shout into the VHF or my cell phone to make and pay for reservations, and repeatedly share my boat's LOA and draft."

Dockwa's fall 2021 release is now available to marina customers and app users. To learn more and see which product tiers these features fall into, visit Ahoy.Dockwa.com/New or call (401) 236-8304.

About Dockwa

Part of The Wanderlust Group , Dockwa is a two-sided marketplace connecting boaters and marinas. Through Dockwa, marinas can run their entire operation while gaining access to the hundreds of thousands of boaters using Dockwa's free reservation app. At The Wanderlust Group, we believe that the best way to make the world a better place is to get people out in it. To support this mission, we are building the infrastructure of the outdoors – marketplace and technology platforms that connect adventurers to destinations and help those destinations grow.

