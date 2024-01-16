DOCOMO's Trailblazing Network Slice POC Features Sandvine Priority Slice QoS/QoE Scoring

In DOCOMO's E2EO 5G Standalone demonstration of network slicing at DOCOMO Open House '24, Sandvine's Active Logic hyperscale data plane and Maestro Policy Engine in the 5G Core provided visualization of the QoS/QoE delivered for each slice

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DOCOMO, INC., Sandvine, the App QoE Company, and other partners recently joined forces for a first-of-its-kind demonstration of an end-to-end orchestration (E2EO) 5G standalone network slice, using a 5G core network constructed in a hybrid cloud and a commercial 5G wireless base station environment for rapid deployment and increased flexibility.

Sandvine's ActiveLogic and its Maestro Policy Engine conducted KPI and KQI visualization per network slice, showcasing policy-driven QoS/QoE guarantees for sub-millisecond latency and bandwidth-intensive 5G use cases like metaverse, gaming, self-driving cars, and smart meters – while simultaneously offering a generic "mass" slice for which policy-driven QoS/QoE guarantees were not necessary.

Sandvine Chief Executive Officer Lyndon Cantor said, "As part of DOCOMO's extensive partner ecosystem, we worked to deliver and prove QoS/QoE was delivered when and where it was needed most. This helped to automate network control for more reliable performance with fewer resources, which can translate into better user experiences, reduced environmental impact, and lower energy costs."

Sandvine Chief Solutions Officer Samir Marwaha said, "Application performance requirements are becoming more complex, and network slicing will be the primary technology of 5G standalone, driving commercialization and monetization with slice-based services and mobile broadband use cases for mobile cloud computing and connected remote offices. The ability to provide dedicated slices and to visualize for enterprises that they received the level of service they paid for will be increasingly important in sectors that have low-latency, and high-bandwidth demands."

With a growing portfolio of best-in-class application classification and content categorization technologies, Sandvine is the premier choice for solutions that identify traffic in dedicated network slices to deliver QoS/QoE guarantees.

