DoControl Launches First Self-Service Free SaaS Risk Assessment to Deliver Instant Visibility into Data Exposure

DoControl didn't launch this solely to uncover risks, but rather to expand upon their existing free risk assessment in a way that better serves what the market needs today.

The goal is to provide organizations with a way to evaluate their risk objectively so they can properly and accurately assess their environment without vendor bias to identify if this is a risk they need to solve today, not tomorrow.

"Many organizations don't even realize the extent of their SaaS exposure," said Omri Weinberg, Co-Founder and CEO of DoControl. "If you don't know where your data lives or who can access it, you can't justify how to protect it. The self-serve FRA empowers security teams to see their exposure instantly - no demos, no vendor pitches, no contracts, and no waiting. Just immediate insight."

The Self-Serve Free Risk Assessment is designed for the modern security leader who needs clarity fast. By securely connecting to Google Workspace, organizations can view their entire SaaS exposure landscape - like external sharing risks, sensitive data exposure, third-party app permissions, and former employee access - within just a few hours.

The Self-Serve FRA redefines how organizations begin their SaaS security journey. It meets security teams where they are - giving them the facts they need to:

Quantify their SaaS risk exposure





Determine whether SaaS security should be a budgeted priority





Build internal buy-in with real data, not assumptions

"The security market has made it too hard for organizations to get visibility before they buy," added Weinberg. "DoControl is breaking that mold by providing teams transparency and control from day one. Whether you're ready to purchase or just exploring, you deserve to know your exposure - and now you can, instantly."

The DoControl Self-Serve Free Risk Assessment is available today to all organizations using Google Workspace. It requires no software installation, no commitment, and no cost to access.

