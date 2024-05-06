DoControl Named Winner in 3 Categories at GlobalSec Info Awards during RSA Conference 2024

DoControl is recognized as Most Innovative Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Most Innovative Insider Threat Detection, and Most Innovative Next Gen SaaS/Cloud Security in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl, the SaaS Security Posture Management solution, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored as a Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global Infosec Award winner in three categories: Most Innovative Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Most Innovative Insider Threat Detection, and Most Innovative Next Gen SaaS/Cloud Security.

In today's digital landscape, it's critical that SaaS security solutions are truly comprehensive. With cyber threats at an all-time high and bad actors getting increasingly creative and persuasive with their attack methods. It has become essential for organizations to invest in SaaS security to avoid falling victim to a data breach and the disastrous consequences that come along with them.

"We are proud to offer our clients a solution that empowers them to take control of their sensitive data exposures and effectively combat insider threats," said Adam Gavish, Co-Founder and CEO of DoControl. "DoControl also provides automated remediation, so companies can act fast to stop potential data leaks as swiftly as possible, at a time when speed matters most. We're grateful to Cyber Defense Magazine and the Global InfoSec Awards for this meaningful recognition of our hard work and the unparalleled protection we offer our customers."

"DoControl embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated at the 2024 RSA conference beginning on May 6. The complete list of winners can be found at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution providing multi-layer defense for SaaS applications, including Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft SharePoint, Salesforce, and Box.

DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected apps & configurations to prevent sensitive data exposure and mitigate insider threats. To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io, read the DoControl blogs, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

