DoControl Wins Best SaaS Security Platform for Insider Threats and Most Innovative Security Software of the Year at the 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

DoControl Named Top Winner in Two Categories at the 20th Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity and Honored with Silver in Data Loss Prevention

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl is proud to announce its three wins at the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards. The Globee® Awards, a leading authority in recognizing business excellence globally, has honored DoControl for outstanding innovation and effectiveness in cybersecurity.

DoControl won two golds (best-in-class) in the categories of Insider Threat Management and Most Innovative Security Software of the Year. Additionally, DoControl was awarded a silver for its achievements in the category of Data Loss Prevention. The recognition is a testament to DoControl's position as a market leader in ensuring that businesses have total control over their SaaS data and wherever its shared within their cloud environments.

DoControl's comprehensive SaaS Security Platform provides businesses with complete, continuous visibility into their SaaS data exposure, including external and internal asset sharing, risky user activity and over-permissioned third-party apps. Unlike traditional CASB and DLP solutions, DoControl incorporates business and security context to ensure quick response to emerging threats and effective insider risk management.

DoControl uses an event-based approach for near-real-time threat detection, replacing industry standards of days and weeks. Leveraging automated security workflows and end-user interactions, DoControl significantly reduces SaaS data exposure over time, ensuring robust security with minimal effort and no impact on productivity.

Adam Gavish, CEO of DoControl, expresses gratitude for the recognition: "We are thrilled to have been highlighted as the top choice for organizations looking for comprehensive SaaS security solutions that safeguard their most business-critical data and sensitive information. We pride ourselves on ensuring our clients receive the absolute highest level of SaaS data security, helping them avoid data loss and breaches that can result in serious financial and legal consequences, as long as damage to their brand reputations."

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, commends the winners: "Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We're honored to celebrate your success."

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond. This accolade underscores DoControl's commitment to securing digital infrastructures and safeguarding against cyber threats.

The judging panel, comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award's prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners. For the full list of judges, please visit https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security solution offering complete visibility, threat detection, and remediation for SaaS data exposure and insider threats. Tailored for SaaS data scale and speed, the solution combines CASB and DLP capabilities to ensure protection across major SaaS ecosystems, including Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft SharePoint, Salesforce, and Box. Unlike traditional solutions, DoControl integrates business and security context for swift response to threats and effective insider risk management. To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io, read the DoControl blogs, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

