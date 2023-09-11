DOConvert Sets Sights on US Market Entry, with Dallas as Key Hub

News provided by

DOConvert

11 Sep, 2023, 10:20 ET

Intelligent document processing platform automates data extraction, streamlines processing, cutting up 75% of data entry costs. 

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DOConvert, a leading innovator in automated data extraction from complex documents, announces its expansion into the United States market, focusing on the southwest region.  DOConvert will start its expansion in Dallas Texas, with manufacturing companies, importers, and exporters.

DOConvert streamlines document-intensive processes for businesses worldwide. Its intelligent document processing platform automates data extraction from the most complex documents, and imports the data into any digital records systems, cutting up 75% of data entry costs. 

As organizations increasingly seek efficient solutions for procurement and logistics document management, DOConvert is well-positioned to provide cutting-edge technology.

"Our success in automating data extraction from complex documents has positioned us as a leader in the field. With our entry into the US market and a dedicated focus on Dallas, we will forge valuable partnerships and provide innovative solutions to businesses looking to cut costs," said Avi Rafalson, CEO and co-founder of DOConvert.

"DOConvert is a resounding success for our company. It transformed our operations, saved money, and met our goals of digitizing our shipping and customer service departments," said Tzahi, CIO of ISCAR, a member of the IMC Group acquired by Berkshire Hathaway.

"With DOConvert, hundreds of credit invoices arrive at a dedicated email in PDF format and are automatically parsed and entered into our SAP system within seconds. On the first day alone, thousands of orders were received and imported at a dizzying rate, freeing up countless hours of human intervention," said Linda from Amtel.

DOConvert continues to onboard early customers and expand its presence in Dallas and its expansion into the US market is a significant milestone, reflecting its commitment to driving technological advancements in document management.

About DOConvert 

Founded in 2021, by Avi Rafalson, Gal Or, and Dor Golan, DOConvert's intelligent document processing platform automates data extraction, processing, parsing, and integration of all document types. Within seconds, the platform meticulously extracts precise information from documents with intricate structures, automatically maps, recognizes, extracts, and parses data from complex documents, and seamlessly integrates data into any system.

Linkedin

For media inquiries, please contact:
Avi Rafalson,
CE at DOConvert
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DOConvert

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.