DOConvert Sets Sights on US Market Entry, with Dallas as Key Hub

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DOConvert, a leading innovator in automated data extraction from complex documents, announces its expansion into the United States market, focusing on the southwest region. DOConvert will start its expansion in Dallas Texas, with manufacturing companies, importers, and exporters.

DOConvert streamlines document-intensive processes for businesses worldwide. Its intelligent document processing platform automates data extraction from the most complex documents, and imports the data into any digital records systems, cutting up 75% of data entry costs.

As organizations increasingly seek efficient solutions for procurement and logistics document management, DOConvert is well-positioned to provide cutting-edge technology.

"Our success in automating data extraction from complex documents has positioned us as a leader in the field. With our entry into the US market and a dedicated focus on Dallas, we will forge valuable partnerships and provide innovative solutions to businesses looking to cut costs," said Avi Rafalson, CEO and co-founder of DOConvert.

"DOConvert is a resounding success for our company. It transformed our operations, saved money, and met our goals of digitizing our shipping and customer service departments," said Tzahi, CIO of ISCAR , a member of the IMC Group acquired by Berkshire Hathaway.

"With DOConvert, hundreds of credit invoices arrive at a dedicated email in PDF format and are automatically parsed and entered into our SAP system within seconds. On the first day alone, thousands of orders were received and imported at a dizzying rate, freeing up countless hours of human intervention," said Linda from Amtel.

DOConvert continues to onboard early customers and expand its presence in Dallas and its expansion into the US market is a significant milestone, reflecting its commitment to driving technological advancements in document management.

About DOConvert

Founded in 2021, by Avi Rafalson, Gal Or, and Dor Golan, DOConvert's intelligent document processing platform automates data extraction, processing, parsing, and integration of all document types. Within seconds, the platform meticulously extracts precise information from documents with intricate structures, automatically maps, recognizes, extracts, and parses data from complex documents, and seamlessly integrates data into any system.

