DocOrigin Unveils New Logo and Announces Major Updates with Version 3.3.004.01 and Web Services v1.3.7

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new DocOrigin logo! Our revamped logo symbolizes our ongoing evolution and our constant striving for perfection.

In addition to our new visual identity, we are excited to announce the release of DocOrigin v3.3.004.01 and Web Services v1.3.7, available March 12, 2024. This comprehensive update enhances the document design and merge functionalities as well as our Web Services, delivering a smoother and more efficient user experience across the board.

Enhanced Design and Merge Capabilities

In the Design module, users will experience optimized workflow and visual management. A new dockable window for scripts has been introduced, alongside improved visualization of objects and enhanced support for Unicode characters in file paths, streamlining the design process.

Merge has received a substantial upgrade, featuring a redesigned stitching process when duplexing, an enhanced Global search algorithm, and improved stability when working with TIFF images. We have also improved handling of form paths with Unicode characters.

Refined Tools and Services

Targeted adjustments to FolderMonitor and FilterEditor focus on better error handling. New configuration options in ConfigEditor allow for more precise setup and document creation. Our Windows software setup now includes an updated cURL v8.4.0, and the Linux and AIX setups have been enhanced with Default-PCL* output configuration files.

Webservices 1.3.7 includes several improvements. Issues related to cleanup, including the missed deletion of files with certain prefixes and the excessive deletion of data in some cases, have been fixed. Additional enhancements include the ability to stop tasks upon application unload, logs being directed to the DocOrigin User/Logs folder, and enhanced support for Unicode returned via jobInfo.properties.

Explore New Features and Enhancements

These updates demonstrate our unwavering commitment to providing a powerful and user-friendly document creation and management solution. We invite you to explore these new features and enhancements, which collectively aim to enhance your document design and processing tasks, offering a comprehensive upgrade experience across both the main platform and Web Services.

To get the latest installer(s), contact your DocOrigin service provider requesting a download link.

Upcoming Events

Join us at upcoming industry events to learn more about our latest innovations and to connect with our team:

May 7 - May 10 , BLUEPRINT 4D – Global Oracle Conference: With 6 exciting programs in the works, BLUEPRINT 4D is where JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, and Oracle Cloud customers come together for insights, innovation, and community. Hear from a host of special guest speakers, Oracle executives, and industry specialists. Connect with an Eclipse team member at Booth #1114!

June 17 - June 20 , Ascend: Ascend is the Oracle user community event that unites functional users, IT professionals, and experts for frank discussion and practical education. Presented by the Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG) and Oracle HCM Users Group (OHUG), Ascend delivers reliable insights, time-and-money-saving strategies, and valuable opportunities to connect with the global user community. Connect with an Eclipse team member at booth #604!

Contact

For more information about DocOrigin and our products, please visit www.EclipseCorp.US or contact 678-408-1245.

