DocPanel Achieves Joint Commission Accreditation

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DocPanel Technologies, a subspecialty radiology platform trusted by 150 academic medical centers, health systems, imaging centers, and private practices across the country, has earned accreditation from Joint Commission.

Recognized nationally as The Gold Seal of Approval® in healthcare, this achievement reflects DocPanel's commitment to quality, safety, operational excellence, and continuous improvement.

The accreditation also expands DocPanel's ability to support healthcare organizations and physicians through delegated credentialing, streamlined onboarding, and enhanced operational infrastructure.

"Delegated credentialing allows healthcare organizations to rely on DocPanel's credentialing and physician oversight processes rather than duplicating efforts internally," said Nirish Mathias, DocPanel Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "This can help accelerate radiologist onboarding, reduce administrative burden, and support faster activation of subspecialty coverage."

As healthcare organizations continue navigating workforce shortages and increasing imaging demand, DocPanel remains focused on helping clients maintain clinical quality, preserve turnaround times, and expand access to subspecialty expertise.

During a rigorous survey, Joint Commission evaluators utilized tracer methodology to assess DocPanel's workflows, including physician compliance, peer review, quality management, performance improvement, leadership, and daily operational processes.

"This milestone reflects the standards we've worked to establish across every part of the organization," said Philip Templeton, MD, FACR, DocPanel Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder. "Each member of our team plays a role in upholding these standards every day. Our vision has always been to help healthcare organizations deliver high-quality patient care at scale without compromising quality. This accreditation reinforces our commitment to building and maintaining the infrastructure and oversight required to do so responsibly."

About DocPanel

DocPanel is a subspecialty radiology platform trusted by leading academic medical centers, health systems, imaging centers, and private practices across the country. By connecting healthcare organizations with the largest network of fellowship-trained radiologists across all specialties and modalities, the platform supports high-quality imaging interpretation, scalable coverage, and streamlined operational workflows, while giving radiologists access to flexible, subspecialty-only reading opportunities and an optimized reading experience.

https://docpanel.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

Stephanie Hernandez

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SOURCE DocPanel