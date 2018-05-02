DocPanel Announces Partnership with the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine

Currently, there is a $15 billion radiology reading market; however, it is ripe with challenges such as radiology shortages, high error rates, growing costs and more.

Serving as an online marketplace for patients seeking accurate diagnostic interpretations, DocPanel connects consumers to the largest community of subspecialty radiologists in the world, now including the highly respected USC. Since launch less than a year ago, DocPanel has brought on hundreds of radiologists in 42 states across all specialties.

"We believe the right subspecialist should be available for reading the right case," Philip A. Templeton, M.D., FACR, Chief Medical Officer at DocPanel said. "Addressing the industry's inherent challenges, we offer on-demand access to experts across every modality and sub-specialty. Our patient second opinion service gives patients peace of mind and accurate diagnoses – a win-win."

In 2017, U.S. News & World Report ranked Keck Medical Center of USC among the Top 10 hospitals in the state and among the Top 50 hospitals in the United States. USC's network includes experts in many areas of radiology, including but not limited to:



Body Imaging Abdominal Imaging

Breast Imaging

Cardiothoracic Imaging

Cardiovascular

Chest

CT

Emergency

Genitourinary

MR/MRI

Musculosketal

Neuroradiology

Nuclear

Pediatric

PET-CT

Ultrasound

Vascular

Women's Imaging

X -Ray

"Our partnership with DocPanel opens up a whole new way for our sub-specialty radiologists to reach patients who may be struggling to find clarity," Edward G. Grant MD, FACR, Professor and Chairman, Department of Radiology at USC-Keck School of Medicine. "We are able to put patients at ease by providing accurate diagnoses. Division chiefs directly handle many cases, along with their hand-picked teams, ensuring patients receive reliable radiology reads, consultations and second opinions."

Templeton continued, "Our partnership with USC provides patients with a robust selection of subspecialty radiologists to access. As we invite new partners to the platform, we prioritize those with a deep bench of diverse specialists and stellar reputations – USC fulfills our criteria in these key areas."

Patients can review all of USC-Keck's experts on the DocPanel platform by signing up here.

About DocPanel: Launched by founders Nirish Mathias, Chief Executive Officer and Philip A. Templeton, M.D., FACR, Chief Medical Officer, in October 2017, DocPanel is the largest online marketplace of subspecialty radiologists offering second opinions, reads and consultations to patients across the United States and the world. The company offers a new flexible model that can co-exist, supplement or replace existing models of Radiology, helping to overcome challenges related to errors, high costs, staff shortages and more.

About Keck Hospital of USC: Keck Hospital of USC is part of Keck Medicine of USC, the University of Southern California's medical enterprise. Its internationally renowned physicians care for patients, teach and conduct research at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, the region's first medical school. In 2017, U.S. News & World Report ranked Keck Medical Center of USC among the Top 10 hospitals in the state and among the Top 50 hospitals in the United States in five specialties: ophthalmology, urology, cancer, geriatrics and orthopaedic surgery.

CONTACT:

Rachel Kule, PURSUIT PR

D: 646.824.3688

E: Rachel@PURSUITPRNY.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docpanel-announces-partnership-with-the-university-of-southern-california-keck-school-of-medicine-300640768.html

SOURCE DocPanel

Related Links

https://www.docpanel.com/

