DocPro Secures $500,000 Pre-Seed Investment from Multiway Industries to Drive Legal Tech Innovation

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocPro Limited, a leading legal technology company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a $500,000 pre-seed investment round from Multiway Industries. This strategic investment underscores DocPro's commitment to streamlining and enhancing the delivery of legal services through innovative AI-powered solutions.

Advancing Legal Services

Established in 2020, DocPro Limited has been dedicated to making legal services more efficient, accessible, and cost-effective. Through its platforms, DocPro.com and DocLegal.ai , the company leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to simplify the creation, customization of legal documents. With over 50,000 registered users worldwide, DocPro.com has become a trusted resource for individuals and businesses seeking reliable legal documentation.

The soon-to-be-launched DocLegal.ai aims to be the most accessible and affordable legal tech solution globally, offering legal documents at prices as low as $2 per document. This initiative will make high-quality legal services readily available to professionals, businesses and individuals alike.

"Our goal is to enhance the delivery of legal services by harnessing AI to make legal processes more efficient and accessible," said Kim Chan, Founder and CEO of DocPro Limited. "This pre-seed investment from Multiway Industries will allow us to accelerate our development efforts, expand our offerings, and improve the overall user experience."

Strategic Growth and Product Development

The $500,000 pre-seed investment will be allocated towards advancing product development, expanding the engineering and AI teams, and implementing go-to-market strategies. DocPro's focus extends beyond document generation, with plans to introduce a comprehensive AI legal assistant service, further enhancing its offerings in the legal tech space.

Investor Confidence

"We are excited to support DocPro in their efforts to enhance legal technology," said Ellie Lee, Managing Director of Multiway Industries. "Their innovative use of AI not only streamlines complex legal processes but also makes legal services more accessible and efficient for businesses like ours."

About DocPro Limited

Founded in 2020, DocPro Limited is a legal technology company dedicated to streamlining the legal industry through AI-powered solutions. As an incubatee under the Cyberport and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) incubation programs, DocPro has developed platforms like DocPro.com and DocLegal.ai to empower legal professionals and businesses to create and manage legal documents efficiently and accurately. For more information, visit DocPro.com and DocLegal.ai .

About Multiway Industries

Established in 1978, Multiway Industries is one of the world's largest manufacturers of extension cords, power adaptors, surge protectors, energy-saving programs, and USB chargers. Committed to supporting innovative technology companies, Multiway Industries partners with visionary entrepreneurs to bring transformative solutions to market, making services more accessible and efficient for businesses worldwide.

Media Contact:

Kim Chan

+852-9127-7273

[email protected]

