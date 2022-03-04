DocQ & HokoCloud Launches Ukraine Refugee Transportation Support

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocQ and HokoCloud announced today that a new web application (soon to have mobile support) to support the relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees is available for immediate use. This app assists refugees needing transportation by pairing them with volunteers providing transportation.

Ukrainian refugees, volunteers and people and/or organizations assisting with the Ukrainian relief efforts, can go to ukrainetransport.info to register. Provide your information in a quick and easy way with your current location and destination. The application will then match refugees needing assistance with volunteers in the surrounding area to provide transportation.

"It is unfortunate what's happening with the people of Ukraine, and more so unfortunate that we cannot do more to affect the changes that are needed to stop this event. However, we do hope that this application, in some small measure, will help assist those in need," said Jason Kadarusman, CEO at DocQ.

Additionally, "The nightmare Ukranians have to endure during their journeys between their homes and their final destinations in the EU is beyond description. Being physically in Moldova, I am seeing firsthand the impact of such sacrifice, and we need, as a community, to shorten as much as possible the overall time spent by Ukranians on this journey, by matching them with transportation as soon as possible. We hope this web application might bring some relief to those that need it so much," said Rui Gago, CEO of HokoCloud.

About DocQ

DocQ is a robust, cloud-based document and workflow management solution. The platform includes a rich API that integrates with a variety of platforms. The software gives users the ability to auto-populate templates, manage document reminders, create custom workflows and collaborate with users. DocQ includes an e-signature component that enables users to meet audits and achieve compliance in any industry.

For more information, visit docq.app or follow on LinkedIn , Facebook or Instagram .

About HokoCloud

HOKO CLOUD IS A FINTECH company, which has partnered with BROKERS to create an OPENENDED ecosystem of financial professionals. The ecosystem acts as a gateway, bringing investors from all over the globe and enabling them to invest and interact directly with professional traders. HokoCloud provides access to a unique ultra-low latency and fully dedicated resources VPS Network, combined with a highly effective and independent copy-trading and social trading platform.

For more information, visit www.hokocloud.com or follow on LinkedIn , Facebook or Instagram

