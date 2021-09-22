DocQ and GryphonHR Partner to Optimize Form I-9 Processing

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocQ, the revolutionary cloud-based document management solution, today announced their partnership with GryphonHR, a leading cloud-based Form I-9 and E-Verify solution provider.

DocQ now integrates GryphonHR's GryphonI9 platform to optimize Form I-9 and E-Verify processing, allowing companies to streamline their onboarding, employment eligibility and verification processes. The integration between GryphonHR and DocQ enables DocQ clients to easily process, manage, and securely store electronic Form I-9s and E-Verify results in a single, cloud-based platform.

DocQ's document management and HR workflow process automation solutions greatly simplify and reduce the time needed to complete HR and onboarding tasks from weeks to literally minutes. The DocQ platform is completely customizable, allowing employers to tailor it for their unique business processes. DocQ leverages GryphonHR's API functionality making Form I-9 and E-Verify completion simply another workflow step within their no code interface, streamlining and simplifying the onboarding process for HR teams.

GryphonHR's Form I-9 and E-Verify solution helps reduce the risk of costly fines and penalties incurred from federal Form I-9 audits. The software ensures employees and employers, or their representatives, complete the Form I-9 in an accurate, compliant manner through a wizard-driven process designed for today's mobile and flexible workforce.

"Partnering with DocQ was an easy decision once I saw their technology," said Marc Villella, President of GryphonHR. "The flexibility, power and ease-of-use of their process automation platform, and document management tools will greatly benefit any size client regardless of industry."

"The GryphonHR partnership extends the use of DocQ into a critical area for our customers," said Jason Kadarusman, CEO of DocQ. "The unique value add of GryphonHR's Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions greatly reduces risk for DocQ users. Any business concerned about compliance with Form I-9 processing would benefit from the GryphonHR service."

GryphonHR is a robust, cloud-based, Human Resources employment compliance platform designed to simplify and streamline the compliance lifecycle allowing HR staff to focus on more employee-centric tasks and duties. With GryphonHR, organizations can manage their employee HR compliance tasks, globally, from a single platform.

The DocQ application is a robust, cloud-based document management solution. The platform includes a rich API that integrates with a variety of ATS, CRM and HRIS platforms. The software gives users the ability to auto-populate templates, manage document reminders, create custom workflows and collaborate with users. DocQ includes an e-signature component that enables users to meet audits and achieve compliance in any industry.

We are a global team of software and systems integration experts with a focus on offering the best cloud-based document management platform to help any organization achieve its digital goals. Our global team enables us to deliver maximum results with quality, timely-delivery and cost-effectiveness that has been proven repeatedly.

