Doc's Sports Seeking Iowa Based Sports Bar Liaison - Dinner and Drinks on Us!

Doc's is looking for a liaison for their publication for local sports bars and other establishments in Iowa.

This is THE ULTIMATE JOB for a sports fan.

All a liaison would have to do is introduce Doc's publication to establishments in their area. Doc's Sports will pick up the tab for food and drinks for the liaison and their plus-one.

"Doc's Sports Journal has been the top pocket-sized football schedule in the nation for years," said Jeremy Martin, content manager for Doc's Sports. "Any bettor that has spent any time in Las Vegas sportsbooks over the years knows about Doc's 'little red book'. For more than three decades, we have had the same couple individuals that have traveled the country for us, introducing our publication to various establishments. With legalization in many states, sports betting is exploding in popularity in America. And that's why we need help in getting more eyeballs on our already extremely popular annual publication."

That's it! There is no selling or distribution involved.

Doc's would also like the liaison to provide a short review of the food and drinks for the establishment as well as any pictures they could take with a phone. This will be for Doc's to help promote the establishment on their website.

This position is available for this football season as well as the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Qualified candidates could also receive up to $1,500 in a cash bonus on top of Doc's picking up food and drink tabs at these establishments.

It doesn't get much better than that!

This unique offer allows sports fans to do what they love to do – food and drinks at their favorite establishment, and Doc's Sports will pick up the tab for two people.

For more details, and to find out how you can sign up for this unique opportunity, visit the following page https://www.docsports.com/iowa-sports-bar-liaison.html

Contact Jeremy Martin

[email protected]

Contact Max Power

[email protected]

1-866-238-6696

www.docsports.com

SOURCE Doc's Sports Service

