Docs Who Care Appoints Graham Morsch as CEO

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Docs Who Care announces the appointment of Graham Morsch as CEO, effective Jan. 5, 2020.

Gary Morsch, M.D., Docs Who Care's founder, will step back from his role as CEO and become Chairman.

Docs Who Care is a group of physicians and healthcare providers who partner with rural hospitals to provide clinic and emergency department staffing, hospital inpatient care and other administrative services in the Midwest.

Graham Morsch joined Docs Who Care in January 2015 as Accounting Manager and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in September 2016. He has been instrumental in advancing the organization's growth strategy. Since 2016, Docs Who Care provider hours have increased by 30% and administrative staff has grown with nine new hires.

As CEO, Morsch will oversee all aspects of Docs Who Care's operations including personnel, finance, site and provider management and strategic planning.

"I'm excited and honored to step into the CEO position," said Morsch. "I've had excellent role models and mentors and am ready for this new challenge."

His vision as CEO includes expanding the organization's market reach and scope of services.

"Graham has the perfect combination of people skills, organizational leadership, and financial oversight that a successful CEO requires," said outgoing CEO Dr. Morsch. "More important, he is committed to the vision that has energized us from the beginning — bringing high-quality doctors and advanced practice providers (physician assistants and nurse practitioners) to rural America!"

About Docs Who Care

Headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, Docs Who Care is a group of physicians and other healthcare providers who partner with rural hospitals to provide clinic and emergency department staffing, hospital inpatient care and other administrative services in states throughout the Midwest. Established in 1995, Docs Who Care matches high-quality physicians and advanced practice providers to community hospitals and gives providers an opportunity to work on a job-sharing basis, allowing them the time and flexibility to make a difference in the world through volunteer service.

Today, Docs Who Care works with more than 300 physicians and advanced practice providers in 112 hospitals in seven states. Docs Who Care founder Gary Morsch, M.D., also created Heart to Heart International, a non-profit medical relief organization.

