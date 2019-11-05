DocSend and Dropbox team up to enable founders and business leaders to collaborate, control and track all of their business-critical documents

"At Dropbox, we're focused on connecting users with the tools they love so they can get the most out of their work," said Billy Blau, Global VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Dropbox. "With the launch of our latest Extensions partners, we're continuing to deliver on that promise — integrating key tools to help our users navigate their workflows more seamlessly right from Dropbox."

This partnership is part of DocSend's incredible momentum as it announced it's now serving over 10,000 customers worldwide, with DocSend document links being viewed over 800,000 times a month. Over the last 12 months alone, the number of devices that have viewed DocSend document links has grown from just below 5 million to 8 million.

"We're excited to be part of the Dropbox ecosystem and to bring their 500+ million users the same security and control that our now 10,000 DocSend customers already enjoy," said Russ Heddleston, DocSend Co-founder and CEO. "Dropbox users can now create and collaborate on documents and securely share, track and analyze how those documents are being used, without having to switch between multiple platforms, giving them full control over how they want to use their documents."

You can visit DocSend at booth E425 at Web Summit or learn more about the DocSend integration with Dropbox here .

About DocSend

DocSend enables companies to share business-critical documents with ease and get real-time actionable feedback. With DocSend's security and control, startup founders, investors, executives and business development professionals can build business partnerships that have a lasting impact. Over 10,000 customers of all sizes use DocSend today. Learn more at docsend.com .

Contact:

Andrea Silvers

andrea.silvers@docsend.com

(310)-529-3654

SOURCE DocSend

Related Links

http://docsend.com/

