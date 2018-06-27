DocSpera Expands Its AI-Based End-to-End Episode of Care Platform to Manage Surgical Cases Pre-Operatively and Post-Operatively

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DocSpera, the leading surgical coordination platform, today announced the public release and expansion of its integrated episode of care platform to support providers. By providing a smart, single interface, the DocSpera platform is designed to manage a patient from the surgical decision point through the end of recovery. The platform enables providers with tailored models based on AI to help digest thousands of data points and identify potential risk and improve seamless coordination.

DocSpera's Episode of care platform is currently being used in multiple locations including at major hospitals, ASCs and physician owned practices to drive better case coordination and data driven management of patients to reduce readmission and increase home discharge. This latest release highlights the Silicon Valley-based DocSpera's continuing commitment to empower providers by improving surgical care coordination and decision support at scale.

"DocSpera has been an invaluable tool in my practice; it streamlined my transition into the bundle payment model with very little disruption in my practice workflow," noted Aaron Salyapongse MD, Chief of Orthopedics at Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare. "The patient engagement application, for which we have seen a very high rates of compliance and satisfaction, combined with the care coordination application have not only afforded us greater control of the Episode of Care, but also allowed us to reduce preventable readmissions and visits to the ED. Data collected from DocSpera has allowed us to improve clinical processes and procedures AND provided us with valuable information for commercial payor negotiations. "

The Episode of Care Platform connects all the key sources of data including EMR, patient engagement solutions and other critical data sources to analyze patient risk/need, provide a tailored care pathway through 3rd party patient engagement solutions, coordinate with all the key stakeholders involved with patient care and, monitor progress post-operatively with just one-click. The platform allows providers to coordinate with the entire care team resulting in better outcomes while reducing effort and cost at scale.

"We are excited to expand our focus on providing an instrumental platform for our customers to drive better outcomes and efficiencies" Says Sy Fahimi, Co-Founder DocSpera. "Episode of Care will be a great addition to the thousands of surgeons currently using our surgical scheduling and coordination platform within their practices and hospitals to manage the entire episode."

Due to its integration and data ingestion capability, the platforms make it easy for providers to on-board their patients and collect critical data points without the need of additional support staff. The platform removes the need of double entry, multiple dashboards, constant phone calls and home visits.

"As the need and focus for value based care increases, DocSpera will be able to support surgeons, ASCs and hospitals to easily manage patients pre-operatively and post-operatively without the burden of significant resources." says Samuel Ethiopia COO of DocSpera.

About DocSpera

Founded in 2013 by surgeons and technology innovators, DocSpera is a HIPAA-compliant leading software platform for surgeons and surgical staff, DocSpera's platform is used by thousands of surgeons and care teams across many leading institutions to coordinate and manage pre-and post-operative patient care and drive better efficiency and outcome. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

