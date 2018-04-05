DocStar Continues Customer Momentum, Named to KMWorld Magazine's Annual '100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management' List

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that DocStar ® has been recognized by KMWorld in its 2018 prestigious list of "100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management" for the second consecutive year.

The accolade comes as DocStar grows its customer roster. Additions include industrial filtration leader BWF-Envirotec, beverage distributor Gillette-Pepsi, pork producer The Hanor Family of Companies, and artificial turf manufacturer SPRINTURF.

The 2018 list of "100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management" is compiled over the course of the year via input from editors, analysts, experts, and users. The list recognizes product functionality, demonstrated success with clients, creativity, and innovation.

Nearly 2,000 organizations in North America rely on DocStar solutions—available as a cloud-hosted service or on premises. DocStar enables streamlined business processes with smart enterprise content management (ECM), document management, automated accounts payable and electronic forms technology that integrates with third-party ERP solutions. DocStar solutions are suitable for a number of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, legal, nonprofit, education, and the public sector.

"We are committed to delivering proven enterprise content and process management capabilities to enable organizations to operate at peak performance navigating change with flexibility and agility, empowered for growth." -Tom Franceski, Vice president and general manager, DocStar

"The companies we have chosen for our 2018 list of 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management have proven their stuff," said Sandra Haimla, editor of KMWorld. "We are impressed and sometimes bowled over by what they offer."

"We are honored for the recognition as a company that's advancing technology and innovation," said Tom Franceski, vice president and general manager of DocStar. "DocStar delivers proven enterprise content and process-management capabilities. This empowers our customers for growth."

Just last month, Epicor announced the newest version of the next-generation DocStar Enterprise Content Management solution. The new release includes document capture and DocStar ECM Forms enhancements, expanded mobility, and new DocStar ECM PackageWorks case-management functionality. In addition, the solution supports greater productivity and responsiveness by providing anytime access to capture, process, search, retrieve, share, and collaborate around documents critical to business transactions.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, the Epicor logo, and DocStar are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

