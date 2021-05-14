DocStation Partners With ONE Rx To Combat Opioid Misuse In North Dakota

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocStation , a patient care management platform for pharmacists, is partnered with the ONE Rx Project as its exclusive software provider.

The Opioid and Naloxone Education (ONE) Project was developed by faculty at North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy and their partners to combat opioid misuse. The project uniquely targets pharmacist interventions at the point of dispensing, allowing for the greatest opportunity to impact the patient's treatment. The program provides extensive training and education to support pharmacy staff in this type of encounter.

DocStation is a patient care management platform that empowers pharmacists to create and maintain meaningful patient relationships, intervene in patient care, and improve outcomes. Currently, more than 50 pharmacies in North Dakota use DocStation for ONE Rx to manage over 7,600 patients.

"DocStation is proud to be partnering with ONE Rx," says DocStation product manager Aubree Dorr. "We strongly believe in the importance of pharmacists as frontline care providers and are excited to be working with ONE Rx to fight opioid misuse. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide pharmacists with lifesaving education through ONE Rx and enable interventions via our platform."

Since ONE Rx was launched in October of 2018, the program has become a standard for evidence-based screening and care for patients receiving opioid medications.

"But we have needed a high quality patient management system that ties together screening, patient care and billing," explained program principal investigator Mark Strand, "DocStation fits that bill and we look forward to working together."

To learn more about DocStation, visit docstation.co .

To learn more about ONE Rx, visit onerxproject.org .

