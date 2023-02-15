DocSun Biomedical Limited Completes Technology Transfer to Future Now Biotech LLC

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocSun Biomedical Limited ("DocSun") a leading medical research firm, today announced the completion of technology transfer to Future Now Biotech LLC ("Future Now"), a rapid growing biotech company. The transfer includes a wide range of proprietary technologies and intellectual property, including cutting-edge medical research and innovative medical devices.

"We are thrilled to be transferring our tech and IPs to Future Now," said Mike Chen, CEO of DocSun. "Our two companies share a common goal of improving healthcare and advancing medical technology, and this transfer will allow us to continue our mission on a larger scale."

The transfer of technology and IP will enhance Future Now's ability to bring innovative medical solutions to market faster, providing patients with the latest in cutting-edge medical technology. The company is committed to use DocSun technology to help advance medical research and improve patient outcomes.

"The acquisition of DocSun's technologies and IPs is a significant step forward for Future Now," said Gary Kiss, CEO of Future Now. "We look forward to leveraging these resources to help drive our growth and continue our mission of advancing medical technology for the betterment of human health."

About DocSun Biomedical Limited

DocSun Biomedical Limited is a leading medical research firm, dedicated to advancing medical technology and improving patient outcomes. The company is known for its cutting-edge medical research and innovative medical technology.

About Future Now Biotech LLC

Future Now Biotech LLC is a rapidly growing biotech company, focused on improving healthcare through the development of innovative medical technology. The company is committed to using cutting-edge technology and research to improve patient outcomes and advance the field of medicine.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Chen [email protected]

Gary Kiss [email protected]

SOURCE DocSun BioMed