DocSynk Announces Bridge Funding by Colosseum Group

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based healthcare AI startup DocSynk is pleased to announce bridge funding from Chicago-based PE firm Colosseum Group. This is Colosseum's first significant investment in the DFW Metroplex and 9th globally, overall.

DocSynk had previously raised its seed round of funding from Dallas-based Naya Ventures. Naya Ventures is reiterating its continued commitment by participating in the bridge round.

"We're very happy that the Colosseum Group has chosen to invest in our story," Siva said. "Shailu is a brilliant and successful serial entrepreneur. Each of the companies he has founded or invested in has gone on to create immense value for all stakeholders. With this funding round and the expertise the principals of Colosseum bring, we are confident that we're well positioned for our Series A Growth round in Q3, 2020."

"We're super excited to invest in DocSynk, a promising healthcare AI startup," Shailu Tipparaju, founder of the Colosseum Group, said. "We believe that our ecosystem can help turbocharge growth for DocSynk and help Siva in his mission of making healthcare better. We're excited about the tremendous potential of our partnership in 2020 and beyond."

The bridge funding announcement follows DocSynk's recent accolades:

Vaidyanatha Siva, the CEO of DocSynk, was voted the Startup Innovator of the year for 2020 by DCEO Magazine and Dallas Innovates magazine.

In addition, DocSynk and its Partner LightBeam Health Solutions were selected as one of the 25 participants invited to participate in the CMS Artificial Intelligence (AI) Health Outcomes Challenge. This is an opportunity for innovators to demonstrate how AI tools – such as deep learning and neural networks – can be used to predict unplanned hospital and skilled nursing facility admissions and adverse events.

The DocSynk® SaaS AI platform includes the Diagnose™ & CashFlow+ Solutions which use an ensemble of clinical informatics, recommender systems, and deep learning to analyze structured and unstructured patient data sets to find hidden patterns, trends, and similarities, even when data is sparse. The solutions have proven to be reliably successful in production.

About DocSynk

DocSynk offers an Artificial Intelligence Healthcare engine that incorporates machine learning and deep learning to help healthcare organizations transform the way they deliver care that clearly targets and improves financial and clinical outcomes. The DocSynk platform has proven to deliver real-world results for ACOs, hospital-based physician groups, large employer groups, labs, telemedicine, and payers. The platform is designed to seamlessly partner with healthcare solution providers and provide them with the most advanced up-to-date machine learning technology for use in their solutions. For more information, visit http://docsynk.com.

For more information, please contact Prathima Guniganti at prathima@docsynk.com.

About The Colosseum Group:

Colosseum Group wants to empower people and create opportunities to solve key challenges in various industries using technology in creative ways. Our mission is to collaborate with disruptors on their ideas and help make it a reality.

Colosseum Group was created with the intended purpose of helping those with game-changing ideas get off the ground. Since our launch in 2004, we have worked with numerous partners and have created a global network. Our business lines range from accelerator/incubation companies, investments companies, research, engineering, creative and design work, training, and non-profit social endeavors.

For more information, please contact Brittany Dykes at brittany.dykes@colosseumgroup.com.

SOURCE DocSynk

Related Links

www.docsynk.com

