Doctena enhances patient experience with Median.co's innovative app development services

BOSTON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In a strategic move to enhance customer and patient experience across countries, healthcare services leader Doctena has partnered with Median.co — the leading mobile app development platform and solutions provider — to successfully launch a feature-rich mobile app. This approach offers the flexibility to allocate Doctena's internal resources to other priority projects and to sustain their high level of customer service.

After a decade of growth and expansion into multiple countries and working with more than 10,000 healthcare professionals, Doctena recognized the necessity for a mobile app solution to complement their online web presence and better serve their growing user base.

The healthcare company, founded in Luxembourg in 2013, has been dedicated to assisting patients to locate medical care and to schedule appointments with providers since Day 1. The joint effort with Median.co offered a fast, streamlined, and cost-effective approach to deliver a full-feature mobile app.

Doctena's app now serves over 40,000 daily users, and allows patients to make more than 1.5 million appointments per month on the platform.

Faced with the challenge of providing users with the functionality and convenience of a mobile app, Doctena CTO Lucas Praneuf sought a solution that would leverage the company's existing web-based capabilities to power a mobile app, to launch quickly while saving on overall development and maintenance costs.

In collaboration with Median.co, Doctena delivered a new mobile app compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. The quick responsiveness and effectiveness of the Median team were crucial to meet Doctena's timeline and launch the app in just a few days. Lucas Praneuf notes that Median's staff were prepared and knowledgeable. "They quickly earned our trust, making us feel confident in the project's direction."

Opting for Median's Concierge service, Doctena benefited from Median's expert development and app store publishing service, and now receives ongoing tech support and software updates. This level of service allows Doctena to focus their internal resources on other strategic projects, with Median responsible for all aspects of app development and maintenance.

The result is a cost- and time-saving mobile app that raises the bar for quality and user experience. Median's innovative solution combines the simplicity of webview technology with the full functionality of a native app.

"We are thrilled to have worked with Doctena to deliver a mobile app solution that meets their expectations and enhances their overall patient experience," says Kingsley Gifford , Median's CEO. "Our partnership with Doctena exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative and efficient app development services for customer-focused companies."

Lucas Praneuf, CTO of Doctena, says, "The end product meets our expectations flawlessly. We consistently have an up-to-date mobile app that includes all our features, leading to time savings and, consequently, cost reductions. My teams can remain concentrated on our product roadmap without dividing their efforts in maintaining mobile apps in addition to building for the web."

Doctena, in collaboration with Median.co, successfully launched a long-term app solution, leveraging its existing web-based capabilities to deliver a full-feature mobile app compatible with both Android and iOS. With comprehensive web and app offerings, Doctena now serves tens of thousands of users across Europe more conveniently than ever and is well positioned for further growth. Read the official case study here .

To learn more about building full-feature mobile apps on time and at scale, get in touch at Median.co/meeting . For more examples of native apps powered by Median.co, visit Median.co/examples .

About Median

Median is the industry-leading, enterprise-grade, end-to-end solution for developing, publishing, and maintaining native mobile apps for iOS and Android powered by web content. Our mission is to simplify the app development process for web developers, startups, and Fortune 100s, helping customers build powerful, full-feature native apps while saving them the time and cost of in-house development.

About Doctena

Doctena offers an online platform dedicated to facilitating the relationship between patients and healthcare professionals. Its online medical booking system is based on a tailor-made cloud agenda solution for doctors and other medical and paramedical practitioners, allowing patients to easily access information and to conveniently book appointments in just a few clicks.

