Doctivity Health Introduces "Doctivity AI" - A Transformative, Embedded Intelligence Partner for Healthcare Growth Teams

BLOOMSBURG, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctivity Health, the leading healthcare data-analytics and physician-relationship platform, today announced the launch of the Doctivity AI, an integrated conversational assistant that brings the power of artificial intelligence directly to every customer workspace. Available to all customers beginning today, Doctivity AI accelerates market insights, automates routine analysis, and allows hands free use of the platform simply by talking—within the familiar Doctivity interface.

"Healthcare growth teams live in a world of never-ending data but limited time," said Cathryn Connolley, CEO of Doctivity Health. "Doctivity AI pinpoints exactly what users need—whether it's building a custom market, uncovering referral leakage, or drafting outreach notes—and delivers it in seconds, not hours."

Key Highlights of Doctivity AI

Embedded, Context-Aware Guidance Surfaces the right charts, tables, and pages without leaving the platform Offers one-click navigation and automated report downloads

Natural-Language Market Analysis Answers questions like "Which counties drive the most orthopedic patients?" Creates ready-to-share summaries and visualizations on demand

Automated Content Creation Drafts provider outreach emails, executive summaries, and board-ready insights Adapts tone and length to fit each audience

Enterprise-Grade Privacy & Security Keeps all PHI and client data in-tenant; no external data commingling SOC 2 Type II compliant and fully HIPAA-aligned



Early adopters report time savings of up to 40 percent on routine analytics and a dramatic uptick in user adoption across commercial, strategy, and physician-liaison teams.

Availability

Doctivity AI is included in all current subscriptions at no additional cost and will automatically appear in the platform navigation pane after the completion of the beta launch. During the beta it is accessible from the support tab.

About Doctivity Health

Doctivity is an AI powered cloud-based healthcare data and relationship-management platform that brings together national claims feeds and your own EMR data to create a single, up-to-date view of every provider, organization, location and patient flow in your market. It projects total patient volume, reveals payor and service-line mix, surfaces referral and shared-patient patterns, and tracks network leakage, all the way down to individual ICD-10 and HCPCS codes. On top of the analytics, Doctivity provides a built-in PRM: users can log Activity Notes, tag providers, contacts or facilities with custom labels and objectives, and instantly filter dashboards by those tags or by custom "Markets" built from counties or ZIP codes. The result is a one-stop workspace where strategic planners, outreach teams and executives can discover growth opportunities, measure affiliation strength, and coordinate field activities—without juggling spreadsheets or waiting on static reports.

Media Contact: Dan Carr

[email protected]

(843) 441-0760

SOURCE Doctivity Health