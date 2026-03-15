Doctor-Approved Pure Health Supplements: PureHealth Research Sets a New Standard in Natural Wellness

MANASSAS, Va., March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the dietary supplement market continues to expand, pure health supplements from PureHealth Research stand apart through a commitment to clinical rigor, medical oversight, and transparent quality standards. Every formula in the PureHealth Research portfolio is developed under the guidance of a medical advisory board and backed by peer-reviewed science, offering consumers a level of trust that remains rare in the wellness industry.

Closing the Trust Gap in Wellness

Consumers today face a crowded supplement landscape where label claims often outpace the science behind them. Inconsistent ingredient sourcing, undisclosed fillers, and formulations built without clinical input have created a widespread trust deficit.

PureHealth Research addresses this gap directly. Each formula is reviewed by Dr. Ian Tullberg, MD , a board-certified family medicine physician with nearly 20 years of clinical experience. Dr. Tullberg's oversight ensures that every pure health supplement in the collection is rooted in clinical research and dosed at levels consistent with published studies.

What Makes PureHealth Research Supplements "Pure"

PureHealth Research has established strict quality benchmarks that define every product in the line:

Rigorous third-party lab testing for purity, potency, and contaminant screening on every batch

for purity, potency, and contaminant screening on every batch Premium, globally sourced ingredients selected for bioavailability and clinical relevance

selected for bioavailability and clinical relevance Manufactured in the USA in SQF-certified, cGMP-compliant, FDA-registered facilities

Formulated with input from board-certified physicians, clinical nutritionists, and scientific researchers

These standards apply across the full PureHealth Research catalog, from single-ingredient formulas to multi-nutrient protocols.

About PureHealth Research

PureHealth Research is a Manassas, Virginia-based health and wellness company that develops doctor-approved dietary supplements using science-backed, natural ingredients. With over 11 million bottles sold, PureHealth Research continues to deliver pure health supplements that consumers and practitioners can trust. Learn more at purehealthresearch.com .

Dr. Ian Tullberg

PureHealth Research

[email protected]

+1 (888) 558-9836 (Toll-Free, US)

+1 (863) 301-4007 (International)

10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

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SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC