Doctor Becomes First to Offer Innovative Glaucoma Treatment in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lisa Feulner, MD, PhD, of Advanced Eye Care & Aesthetics, a managed ophthalmology practice of Vision Innovation Partners (VIP), is bringing cutting-edge interventional glaucoma treatment to Harford County. This advanced, minimally invasive option offers patients a new level of care by reducing dependence on lifelong medications and delaying the need for more invasive surgeries.

"With this technology, I'm able to offer my patients the most advanced care possible," says Dr. Feulner. "The iDose is a perfect example, allowing me to provide cutting-edge treatment that delivers continuous, long-term benefits."

Dr. Feulner is a board-certified, comprehensive ophthalmologist. She is the Chief Medical Officer and founder of Advanced Eye Care & Aesthetics, as well as an active member of the Harford County community.

"I'm so fortunate to have this opportunity to give back to my wonderful community in such a big way. This is going to help improve so many lives," said Dr. Feulner.

About Advanced Eye Care & Aesthetics

Advanced Eye Care & Aesthetics is a leading provider of comprehensive eye care services, specializing in advanced treatments for vision correction and aesthetic enhancements. Our team of skilled ophthalmologists and aesthetic professionals is dedicated to delivering personalized care using the latest technology and techniques. With a focus on improving both eye health and appearance, we offer a wide range of services, from routine eye exams to cutting-edge procedures in laser vision correction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. At Advanced Eye Care & Aesthetics, we prioritize patient comfort and satisfaction, ensuring each individual receives the highest level of care tailored to their unique needs.

About Vision Innovation Partners

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Annapolis, MD, VIP supports the mid-Atlantic's premier ophthalmology practices and surgery centers through good people, expert leadership, the sharing of best practices and the backing of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm. VIP's managed practices offer a comprehensive range of services, including routine eye exams and LASIK surgery as well as treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The Company is among the region's leading managed services platforms for ophthalmology providers, with over 150 providers and a footprint that includes nearly 60 practice locations and 11 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

